NYC woman sues at-home massage app Soothe claiming male therapist raped her

A New York City woman has sued the Soothe home massage service app, alleging that one of the therapists raped her at home after she was hired by her husband for a Valentine’s Day treat.

The woman is not named in her lawsuit against the California start-up, which was filed yesterday in the Brooklyn Supreme Court.

She alleges that the man — who went by the false name Hernando Giraldo — raped her at her Brooklyn home, and had a past arrest to his name for sexually abusing another Soothe client.

Now the woman is suing the app. She claimed through a video played at a press conference on Tuesday that she is now waking up in the middle of the night for fear of another attack.

The woman is not named in her lawsuit against the California start-up, which was filed yesterday in the Brooklyn Supreme Court. In a pre-recorded statement obtained by DailyMail.com, she shared how he raped her while she was at her “most vulnerable.”

Soothe’s lawsuit filed Monday in the Brooklyn Supreme Court

The woman’s husband was out of town when he ordered the massage for her on Feb. 14, 2022.

She claims that the therapist, using the false name, arrived and promptly attacked her. He fled and is still at large.

She immediately reported the attack to police and was then told that the man – whose real name is unknown – had previously been reported by another Soothe customer over similar allegations.

The details of that incident remain unclear.

“When he was alone in my house and most vulnerable, with a significantly larger man, he abused that power and raped me. I am traumatized by this event.

Soothe, a California-based start-up, has not responded to the allegations

“He knows where I live. I live in fear that this monster will return to my house.

“I went to therapy and wake up a million times during the night. Does he have a criminal record? Does he have a mental illness? Is he incredibly violent? Does he have a gun?

‘I don’t know. Does Soothe know?’ the woman said in a saddening videotaped statement obtained by DailyMail.com where her identity is being disguised.

“This fear is so strong that I seriously considered moving, turning my life upside down. just to escape the clutches of this predator that sent Soothe to my door. Embarrassed and extremely upset, my husband and I contacted Soothe about the incident.

“Soothe referred us to their rendezvous and security team, did not contact me or my husband for almost a full week and only after we contacted the CEO on LinkedIn.

“They gave us a false name. This has shocked me to the core…I am afraid not only for myself but also for others who may be victims of this person.’

Soothe did not immediately respond to questions from DailyMail.com about the multiple allegations on Tuesday afternoon.