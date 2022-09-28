NYC woman pummeled in brutal subway attack blasts Eric Adams for ‘doing nothing’

A JFK Airport security guard was brutally beaten by a homeless career criminal in the airport subway station who lashed out at New York Mayor Eric Adams and local politicians for failing to stop the Big Apple’s crime wave.

Elizabeth Gomes, 33, spoke to the New York Post on Tuesday and pleaded for Adams to stop the madness.

She said, “Our city needs great help. We do a lot with this. I remember hearing they would have agents on platforms, on the trains, agents on a subway. Mayor Adams said mostly in the subway.’

However, she believes her injuries are evidence that the mayor hasn’t put more police officers in subway stations, saying, “Obviously, the government or no one is doing anything for us.”

Gomes criticized Adams when he went to Puerto Rico when crime seems to continue unabated in his city: “When we are there we are alone, we fight these battles alone, and what they do they are going to try to help other countries that have nothing to do.” have to do with what we are going through in our own place.’

Adams traveled to Puerto Rico Saturday night to assist in what he called New York City’s “sixth borough” after it was devastated by Hurricane Fiona. He returned to the city on Tuesday.

The mother of five, all aged 13 or under, said that “my life has changed, everything has changed” and that she is “afraid of even leaving my house” and “don’t even want to take the train.”

She said of her ten years of service at the airport, “You know, I love my job so much, and part of me doesn’t want to go back because I’m scared.”

Her husband, Clement Tucker, echoed Gomes’ previous concerns that she might lose her sight in one eye.

Gomes arrived at Howard Beach station in Queens, New York City, around 5:15 a.m. Sept. 20.

Waheed Foster, 41, tried to strike up a conversation, but when she ignored him, he threw himself at her – dragged her to the ground and kicked and punched her.

Foster, who was arrested for the murder of his 82-year-old foster grandmother in a brutal beating at age 14, rained blows on Gomes as she crouched on the floor.

A man tried to come to Gomes’s aid, but Foster chased him away and continued to attack her.

He then walked away, leaving Gomes on the floor. The drifter was arrested shortly afterwards.

It was later revealed that he had been arrested six years after the murder for stabbing his 21-year-old sister with a screwdriver.

In 2010, he was arrested for assaulting three workers at the Creedmore Psychiatric Center, where he was admitted.

He was on parole until November 2024 at the time of last week’s attack, ABC news reported.

‘Do you know how scared I am now? I was never one to be afraid,” Gomes told the station on Monday.

“Honestly, I don’t see anything on my right side. And it just hurts.’

She said the doctors told her she could lose sight in her right eye, and she said she couldn’t sleep, with a pounding head.

“Every day is an incident on the subway,” she said. “What happened to all those police officers they said they’d be there to protect us? There is no one to be found. I do not understand.’

She said Foster muttered about Satan when he attacked her.

“He’s talking about the devil. He’s talking about a whole lot of nonsense,” Gomes said.

Foster has been charged with assault.

He has two other pending criminal cases against him, on charges of criminal mischief and petty theft.

According to the latest NYPD statistics, transit crime is up more than 43 percent so far this year compared to the same period in 2021.

In the period last year, 1,165 crimes were reported in the urban transport system, compared to 1,670 this year, the figures show.

Overall, crime in the city is up 33.4 percent from this point in 2021.