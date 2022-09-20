NYC woman lives in a $650-a-month 80-square-foot apartment with NO bathroom

A New Yorker who swapped her luxury apartment for a tiny room the size of a parking space revealed she’s paying $650 a month for the micro unit — but she insisted the rent was a ‘very hot commodity’ when she scooped it up .

Alaina Randazzo, 25, stunned the internet after she gave YouTuber Caleb Simpson a tour of her Midtown apartment as part of his new video series explore interesting spaces in New York City.

The digital creator explained that she saves $2,600 a month living in the space, which is only 80 x 150 square feet. It is so small that it has no oven, toilet or shower. She needs a shared bathroom located down the hall.

‘It’s so college. It feels like a college,” said Randazzo, who works in fashion.

The first thing she sees when she opens the door to her apartment is her kitchenette. There is a two-burner stove and a sink that sits above a mini-fridge and a small cabinet where she stores both food and her makeup bin.

There is a microwave above the stove, as well as two further small cupboards. She explained that she used to store food up there, but stopped when she realized there were mice in the unit.

Randazzo told Simpson that she sometimes cooks, despite the lack of kitchen space, but she has to buy all the ingredients fresh first because she has nowhere to store them.

The kitchenette is in the living room, which consists of a small pull-out sofa that sits opposite a flat-screen TV mounted on the wall.

She admitted that she buys a mattress pad to put the uncomfortable pull-out on whenever a friend comes to stay with her, then returns it because it’s too big to store in her apartment.

“You can almost reach out and wash your hands from the living room if you want to,” Simpson remarked while sitting on the couch.

Not surprisingly, the Randazzo has no closet space except for a small area located under the attic stairs.

“That’s the thing about this apartment, every time I want something out, something else has to be moved,” she said of trying to get into the storage area.

Randazzo has the rest of her clothes and bags hanging on the wall leading up to her loft bed, which is mere inches from the ceiling.

She explained that hitting her head when she gets up is a serious concern, and she’s never had a guy sleep over because the space is just too tight.

‘I tell them it’s actually not possible. They say, “We will not judge you.” I’m like, ‘No, it’s not about judging. It’s like you don’t actually fit,'” she said.

However, Randazzo does not live alone. She has a dog that she either wants to keep in the apartment during the day or take to day care in the morning.

She makes the most of her space by keeping her shoes outside her apartment in the hallway, which luckily is fine with her neighbor.

Her shared bathroom is located down the hall, but she insisted she has never felt unsafe using it as a woman.

“It might be because I know all my neighbors,” she explained. ‘I feel like I can just walk out. I can rock out here in a towel and like a dressing gown, and it just doesn’t matter, because we’re all really close.’

Randazzo stores all of her toiletries, including her skin care and makeup brushes, in the bathroom without a problem.

She works from home three times a week and likes to use the building’s roof terrace when the weather is good.

Sometimes I get a little claustrophobic, so it’s nice to relax up here, read, write, [do] yoga,” she said. “It just gets so small and tight in there.”

Randazzo said she found the apartment on StreetEasy and liked that it was a short six-month lease because at the time she was considering moving back to Los Angeles.

“I just found it and thought it would be nice and convenient,” she recalled. ‘I can travel and don’t have to worry about a lot of rent.’

And while most people would struggle to live in such a small place, she said there was a lot of interest in the unit.

‘I actually had to have the one below me that had a bathroom in the unit and, I think, an oven. But it was $850 and the girl said, “It’s gone. It’s taken. They’re going like crazy.”

Randazzo said the realtor then showed her the $650-a-month apartment, which she ended up renting.

“There were so many people visiting this apartment when I arrived and the agent just said, “You’re really funny. I think you should have it,” she recalled. “It was a very hot item.”

‘It was fun because the whole FIT [Fashion Institute of Technology] students were like, “Oh my god, this is so cool. We want this,” she added.

When asked which was better, her former luxury apartment or the micro unit she now calls home, she insisted she prefers the smaller space.

“People need a lot less than what they think they need,” she said, “and I learned that here.”

Simpson later noted in the comments that Randazzo has no plans to renew her lease, explaining that the year she spent there was just a “fun experience to see what a small life is like in NYC.”

The YouTuber’s video tour of her apartment has been viewed more than 1.3 million times and has drawn thousands of comments from shocked viewers.

‘It’s literally a walk-in closet. She used her space extremely well,’ one person wrote, while another added: ‘I can’t wrap my head around how she is able to live in such a small apartment.’

“My claustrophobia and anxiety never could,” shared another. “Just seeing you both on the bed made me want to hyperventilate.”

Others pointed out that this type of living situation is normalized and even celebrated in New York City.

“People don’t realize how insanely cheap $650 a month for MIDTOWN MANHATTAN is,” noted one viewer.

“I think it’s a big problem how many of us think this is stolen,” commented another. ‘It’s crazy how our generation is.’

‘It’s insane and it should be illegal to rent something that small!!’ another added. ‘Am I the only one who doesn’t understand how people can live like this only to say “yeah I live in Manhattan!”??’