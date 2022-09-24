NYC woman, 22, found dismembered inside her apartment after boyfriend refused to let security in

A Brooklyn woman was found dismembered in two suitcases in her apartment building after her abusive boyfriend refused to let security in. Her family now blames the building staff for not doing more to save her.

Dasia Johnson, 22, was found in suitcases in her Cypress Hills apartment in Brooklyn after security guards let her occasionally abusive boyfriend in.

The aspiring teacher’s body was found Wednesday after her aunt called security for a health check because she hadn’t heard from her since Sunday. Residents of the building also began to complain about the stench.

When guards arrived at the unit, the friend – who has not been identified and is said to have lived in the unit at times – and another man refused to let them in.

When the guards left to call 911, the two men left the building. They have yet to be found and the friend is currently listed as a suspect.

“The next thing I hear is a detective calling me and saying it’s a crime scene now,” said her aunt, who wished to remain anonymous.

When resident Stephanie Harris went to the apartment on Thursday to ask the detective “what was going on,” she was horrified to find “blood everywhere.”

“It was filthy. You can imagine what happened to her, you know she fought for her life. There was blood splattered,” Harris told the… New York Post.

“He opened the door and it was like something in a movie, not something you see in real life.”

Harris recalled hearing constant abuse from boyfriend Johnson — who had a restraining order against him — and often yelling at her and breaking things in the apartment.

The alleged murder took place at the Linwood Park apartment complex in Cypress Hills

“She used to say he hit her head in the house, like, ‘Why do you have people in our business,’ he broke things in the house, she’d say, ‘It’s not your money,’ [and he would say] “I don’t care, you’re mine, so everything that’s yours is mine,” Harris recalled to the Post.

He is also said to have often yelled at Johnson: ‘The only way you out is when your mother’ [is] I’m going to bury you, bitch.’

“He always said it in the hallway, we always heard it,” Harris told the Post. “And you felt it.”

Another neighbor, who declined to be named, recalls seeing blood trails from her apartment to the front door one day as the couple argued in the lobby.

Harris, herself a survivor of domestic violence, said Johnson had told her she was “so scared.”

Now her family blames the building’s staff – which is privately owned by C&C Apartment Management and offers 24-hour security – for letting the friend in.

“They know their tenants. They opened the door for him,” Johnson’s aunt, who declined to be named, told the Post. “She had no other boyfriend. They didn’t do enough. They could have prevented him from getting in there… They’re security, they’re trained to take someone down. There are ways to prevent him from entering.

“They dropped the ball here,” she said.

Johnson’s friend had been arrested earlier in March for coming to the apartment. Johnson is also a HousingPlus customer, according to the Post. The organization provides stable housing to survivors of domestic violence.

At a family dinner on Aug. 16, Johnson reportedly told her family she was “done with him” and “happy.”

“It’s just so sad. She was so skinny. This boy overpowered her… He lied to her. He used her kindness. Her mother is terminally ill and she needed a friend, and she thought he was that friend,” her aunt told the Post.

‘If she had told us’ [the full extent of the abuse]”If we knew more, we could have helped her.”

The aunt claimed that she was trying to help her niece and that she warned the girl that “this is not love. It’s not going to get any better. It’s only getting worse.’

The family is now asking the police to release the friend’s photo so that people can help find and dodge him.

“The public needs to know who he is. That’s why he’s so hard to locate, nobody has his photo,” she told the Post.