NYC will now house growing influx of migrants arriving in buses from Texas in 14 HOTELS across city

New York will house the increasing number of migrants arriving on buses from Texas in 14 hotels in the city – as plans to use The Row for $700 a night are shelved.

Commissioner for Immigrant Affairs Manuel Castro revealed that City Hall has been forced to make emergency agreements with the hotels because the reception system is overloaded.

On Thursday, five more buses arrived from Texas carrying migrants displaced by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

The same number of buses arrived on Wednesday, which was a record number for migrants arriving at the Port Authority bus terminal.

Castro revealed that more than 6,000 migrants have needed help from the city since May, including at least 750 on the buses Abbott began sending them from Texas to New York.

Two weeks ago, City Hall said 11 hotels were being used to relieve pressure, but that has now been increased to 14.

City Hall has also confirmed that they no longer plan to accommodate 600 families at the luxury The Row hotel near Times Square in NYC, which is regularly packed with tourists.

At a news conference yesterday, Castro also explained that both Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul appealed to officials in other states for help housing the migrants.

However, he did not identify any of the other cities or leaders contacted to assist with the aid program.

He said: “Unlike Governor Abbott, our mayor and our governor are showing real leadership by actively coordinating with the White House and the federal government and governors across the country and mayors across the country to see how we can work together to the need for resettled asylum seekers.’

Mayor Adams announced last week that hotels in District Two, where were ‘open daily and served as shelters’.

He also said that all children who travel across the border will be integrated into the school system and given supplies and backpacks.

New York City will rent 5,000 hotel rooms to accommodate migrants arriving on buses from Texas, in addition to the 1,000 already announced by Mayor Eric Adams

Andrea Catsimatidis, chairman of the Manhattan Republican Party, said: “NYC is looking for 5,000 additional hotel rooms to accommodate buses carrying migrants.

“So now we have illegal immigrants instead of tourists in our hotels. Imagine that impact on our economy, crime and taxpayers’ money.’

The NYC Hotel Association has said operators are ready to accommodate thousands of migrants to help the city’s housing problems.

Vijay Dandapani, chairman of the group representing nearly 300 hotels, compared the migrant crisis to the homeless shelter situation of the pandemic.

He told DailyMail.com: ‘Individual hotels who may or may not be our members can get involved, and in the past, during the height of the pandemic, we were directly involved in moving people from homeless shelters to hotels.

“We are ready again, with our stakeholders in the city to do the necessary if we are asked to do so.

“Everyone is doing this voluntarily, it depends on how they see it. You certainly won’t see the luxury five-star hotels join in, but three or four starts like they did during the pandemic could help, as that market hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels yet.

“We are ready for it ourselves and have done it in the past and are going to do it again. It’s a dynamic situation early next week.’

Abbott began moving migrants to DC in April to protest President Biden’s “irresponsible open borders policy” before taking them to the Big Apple as well.

Texas has also started making bracelets for the migrants with barcodes on them before being cut off when they arrive in New York or their other destinations.

The Abbott spokesperson said they are a ‘standard protocol’ for voluntary transport, adding: ‘They have been used during times of natural disasters such as hurricanes to get people to safety.

“This process also ensures that we only transport migrants who have been processed and released by the federal government with federal documentation that allows them to travel around the country.”

Last weekend, Customs and Border Protection’s migrant encounter tracker for fiscal year 2022 crossed the two million mark for the first time in U.S. history, with most of the fourth quarter still to come.

According to the mayor’s office of immigration affairs, Thursday’s buses carried 223 migrants.

Among the passengers were several women carrying babies wrapped in blankets and helping a man in a wheelchair out of the bus.