NYC thief pickpockets dead man crushed by truck as crowd cheers NYPD can’t identify him

A thief was caught pickpocketing a man crushed by a truck in New York City.

The sickening footage was captured by a passerby who filmed the crook being cheered on by onlookers to steal the person’s wallet.

Police had no way of easily identifying the dead man in his 50s, forcing them to use his dental records instead.

“We’ve already had fingerprints removed and are waiting for dentistry,” an NYPD source told the… New York Post. “Luckily they didn’t steal his teeth either. They took his ID so we can’t identify him. He’s a John Doe now.”

The horrific crash happened moments earlier on Eighth Avenue on West 44th Street in Manhattan when the victim crossed the street around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

It saw the man crushed under a tractor-trailer in Midtown.

While some onlookers were shocked, at least one person saw an opportunity when a woman dressed in white pants and a black jacket made a move toward the dead man, only to quickly grab his wallet.

‘Go ahead, mobster! Go ahead!’ said one man, encouraging the thief.

Other witnesses were stunned, leaving the NYPD initially unable to identify the robber, now wanted for grand theft, or the man who had been murdered.

Without using the man’s wallet, police were also unable to notify the victim’s next of kin of his untimely death.

“It’s like the Gladiators. Nobody came in to stop? That’s even more disturbing,” said Elma Kanefield, 83, who lives on the Upper West Side of the United States. New York Post.

“Seeing someone dead under a truck and actually doing it – that’s terrible,” said Marco Nieves, 51.

“I’m a little disappointed, I didn’t think New York was the kind of place that would happen. Of course we are all used to being grumpy and frustrated with each other, but we also have to stand up for each other and not convince each other to do terrible things,” added Theo Cooper, 25.

“That’s crazy,” sanitation worker Jake Sean said. ‘How can you steal from a body on the street? That’s ruined. You have to be at your lowest for that.’

“If you live in New York, you expect to see strange things,” said security guard Luis Ortiz. “But to go through a body and steal? That’s a new level. It’s sad to believe you can be someone who goes through the pockets of a dead man.’

The number of robberies in New York City has risen 33.6 percent this year. Attacks and burglaries are up 15.9 and 31.5 percent respectively.

While New York City’s homicide rate is down 13.5 percent from last year, total crime is up 33.6 percent.

The city has also seen rapes rise from 1,137 cases last year to 1,249 so far this year, an increase of nearly 10 percent.

Although homicides are less frequent this year, the city has been dealing with daily reports of attacks, with a large number of brutal attacks on the metro system this year.