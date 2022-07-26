NYC subway train is turned into pool party with booze, twerking girls in bikinis and DJ

A New York City subway became the scene of an impromptu party, complete with women twerking in bikinis, sipping booze, and slip n’ slide on the wagon floor.

Twitter user @_MikeFromQueens posted the breathtaking message on Saturday afternoon, drawing both scorn and delight from other Twitter users.

The dancers, believed to be on an L-train, bounced from passenger to passenger as they paused to play in the homemade paddling pool they set up and took turns on the homemade slip ‘n slide.

At one point, a shirtless man with dwarfism was also seen joining the action.

One Twitter user who saw the video called it “dirty,” another said “this is despicable,” and one even said, “So glad I got out of this hell and didn’t look back.”

You can see the women twerking on various passengers as the partygoers pass around bottles of booze which they pour into each other’s mouths.

Drinking alcohol in the metro is prohibited.

Several straphangers got involved in the festivities, with a suitable man ravaged while holding a bottle of liquor

Others enjoyed the drink being poured into their mouths by the women, who seemed happy to share the libations

The party had a slip n’ slide, and the guests took turns sliding around on the plastic while other passengers watched

It’s unclear why the party took place or if it was promotional in nature, but at one point a man holds a sign that reads ‘viral exposure’ between the dancing girls.

Although the party passengers broke laws by drinking on the subway, their behavior is far from the worst on the beleaguered train network this year.

NYPD statistics show that transit crime — many of them violent — is up a whopping 55 percent this year compared to the same period in 2021.

Until July 17, there were a total of 1,244 violations, up from 800 the year before.

Another user on Twitter pointed to the potential medical ramifications of the party saying “monkeypox will thrive,” citing the emerging danger of the new monkeypox virus.

New York has the most cases of monkeypox in the country with 830 reported cases, followed by California with 356 cases.

Nearly 70 countries have reported monkeypox outbreaks, with confirmed cases exceeding 16,600.

The Biden administration revealed last week that it is considering declaring the outbreak a public health emergency after the World Health Organization said on Thursday the virus has become a global problem.

While those most susceptible to men identifying as gay or bisexual — about 99% of current cases involve men who have sex with men — the diagnosis of two pediatric patients this week raised concerns that the virus may also affects other populations , MSN reported.

There is growing concern that monkeypox could spread to other groups — including children, older adults and pregnant women — who are more vulnerable to the disease.

It does not require gender transmission and can be spread through physical contact, such as touching others or a hug.

The monkey virus is not related to chickenpox, but its symptoms are similar to those of smallpox, although milder, the report said. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Symptoms may include fever, headache, muscle aches, and back pain. Swollen lymph nodes are also part of the virus, as are swelling and shivering and exhaustion.

A blister-like rash may develop that may also look like pimples that may appear on the face, mouth, hands, feet, chest, genitals, anus, and other parts of the body.

The rash goes through several stages before it heals completely. Those who experience monkey pox may get the rash first, followed by other symptoms, as others may get the rash.

The illness usually lasts up to two to four weeks.