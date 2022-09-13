NYC subway mugger dies after jumping between cars and falling onto train tracks following a robbery

A robber on the New York subway was killed Tuesday morning after jumping between cars and falling on an electrified rail.

Four brutal thieves in the Bronx robbed a 46-year-old passenger at gunpoint on train number two at E 174th Street around 5:30 a.m. before running away, police said. Within seconds, the escape plan went awry.

A suspect tried to jump between train cars, but missed the jump, fell under the train and was killed.

The other three suspects, ages 16, 17 and 18, arrived at 180th Street station from train number five and were met by police. A suspect was tasered by police for resisting arrest and had to be taken to a local hospital.

Services along the train routes were temporarily halted when the body was removed.

Police have not released charges against the suspects and the deceased has yet to be identified.

The early morning subway robbery is no surprise to city dwellers, as total crime has risen by a whopping 35.31 percent since last year.

On September 4, about 11,737 robberies were reported – about 3,318 more compared to the same time last year.

In the meantime, 10,500 burglaries have been reported, which is about 2,600 more than in 2021.

The crime rate is also up 18.2 percent, with large-scale theft leading the crime resurgence with more than 10,000 reported cases compared to last year.

Crime in New York City is up 35.31 percent compared to last year

Subway drivers are well aware of the bizarre scenes that take place underground, from violent assaults to robberies.

Earlier this year in May, a woman on the subway was attacked by other riders who ignored her plea for help.

The suspect, wearing black leggings and white sneakers, stormed around the train screaming outbursts. After the suspect took his seat, others rushed to leave the area.

When a female passenger closest to the gangster tries to flee, he grabs her and terrorizes the victim.

The video shows the bandit grabbing the woman’s hair as he pushes her into the chair.

The victim is visibly distraught and yells, “Help! Help out!’ while other horsemen ignore her pleas as the disturbing scene plays out.

Moments later, the vandal yells at the woman, “Get up!” before pushing her to another part of the subway and walking away.