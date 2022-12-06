NYC Subway chief says he wants to redesign the iconic turnstiles to stop fare dodgers

<!–

The New York City subway chief said he wants to redesign the system’s turnstiles in an effort to curb rampant fare evasion.

Metropolitan Transit Authority chief executive Janno Lieber said he wants to address the emergency exit door in particular, which he characterized as a “superhighway for fare evasion.”

Lieber announced his plans during a meeting hosted by the Manhattan Institute, a policy think tank, which focused on the state of the subway system after the pandemic.

At the meeting, Lieber also discussed other steps the subway has taken to curb fare evasion, which included posting armed security guards and NYPD officers throughout the transit system.

Lieber’s comments come after the MTA announced in May that it was on track to lose $500 million to fare evasion this year.

Metropolitan Transit Authority CEO Janno Lieber (right) and New York Governor Kathy Hochul (left) announce safety initiatives on the New York City subway in October

People jump a subway turnstile in New York City to avoid paying their fare. MTA wants to crack down and redesign turnstiles

“We have to change the physical turnstile,” Lieber said, explaining that the move was necessary to stem the MTA’s losses.

He also said that the redesign of the emergency exit doors, large door-like passages through which fare evaders are often free to pass, was critical.

“The exit gate, which is nominally supposed to be for fire, for exit purposes, to comply with the fire code, has become the superhighway for fare evasion,” Lieber said.

Lieber also explained that in the last six months, the MTA has tried posting guards at subway station entrances to keep an eye out for subway evaders.

He said armed guards have been posted to prevent vandalism of ticket machines, and unarmed guards have been posted at emergency doors to prevent abuse.

It is unclear how effective those measures have been.

Subway passengers at a turnstile in New York City. Lieber has said that emergency exits need to be specially redesigned to avoid dodging

New York Governor Kathy Hochul created a panel to explore solutions to fare evaders. The panel has not yet published its findings.

In response to the MTA’s May report on its fare problem, New York Governor Kathy Hochul created a panel to explore solutions to the problem. Although the subway system is owned by New York City, it is leased and managed by the MTA, a state agency.

The panel has yet to publish any findings, but an MTA spokesperson said turnstile redesigns are likely to be proposed, according to the New York Post.

At Monday’s meeting, Lieber also said the MTA was working with prosecutors on fare enforcement, but that policy needed to be unified across multiple counties.

We’re working with the district attorneys on this. We want to have a consensus policy to enforce fee evasion,” he said. “It’s no secret that there is an ideological range in some of our New York City and suburban district attorneys.”

MTA CEO Janno Lieber speaks at the Fulton Street station in New York City in February.

A man jumps over a subway turnstile in New York City, a problem that has cost the city millions.

Fare evaders accounted for 29.3 percent of MTA bus ridership between July and September, according to the Post. That was a slight increase of 29.1 percent from the beginning of the year.

Dodgers make up at least 13.4 percent of subway riders, according to a recent survey. That was an increase from 9.8 percent at the end of last year, according to the Post.

Lieber has previously blamed fare evaders for crime that takes place in the transit system.

“Fare evasion tears at our social fabric,” he said in April. “People who commit robberies and violent crimes generally don’t bother to swipe MetroCards or OMNY taps.”