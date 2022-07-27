NYC socialite Libbie Mugrabi claims $500k of jewelry and clothes stolen from 5-star Ibiza resort

New York socialite Libbie Mugrabi has claimed that her hotel suite in Ibiza was looted, with thieves making off with $500,000 worth of jewelry, designer bikinis and hats.

Mugrabi, 42, said she panicked when staff at the Six Senses Hotel on the Spanish island called the police and asked for her passport and that she wanted to accompany them to the station to file a report. She then refused to file a complaint.

The socialite said she arrived in Ibiza on July 14 to film a lifestyle segment for German television channel RTL.

She reported her wallet missing to the hotel the next day, although it was later found in her villa.

When she finally left her $4,600-a-night villa on July 20, she discovered she had been robbed, she said.

“My entire jewelry box of $200,000 worth of jewelry, including pieces from Cartier, was gone,” she said The New York Post.

“I bought a lot of things from Balenciaga in Paris, including tiny bikinis, and those things were all gone. They took $60,000 in personal belongings and one of my crocodile shoes.

“Worst of all, they stole two prototypes of my damn diamond hats… trucker hats with black diamonds in them that I designed. They are very difficult to make.

“All in all, I was robbed of half a million dollars worth of stuff. They even stole my dry cleaner. Everything with a brand name was stolen and not returned.’

Libbie Mugrabi, 42, is seen wearing one of her own designed baseball caps. She said one of the headgear was stolen from her hotel in Ibiza

Mugrabi, who flew her friend Tiko Texas to accompany her, said she told the hotel at check-out that she had been robbed, but the receptionist told her, “You’re wrong.”

Mugrabi told the Post: “I told them bathing suits and trucker hats don’t have legs.

“I asked them to call the police and they pretended not to understand me.

‘The police came in and said, ‘Now give us your passport.’

‘I said, ‘For what?’ The hotel manager said if they ask for it you should give it. I did it because I was afraid. I said to file a report with the police.

“They said if I want to make it, I have to go with them to the police station.

‘ I said, ‘I don’t want that. I am fine.’ I asked for my passport back and they gave it back to me.’

The mother of two, whose 13-year marriage to art descendant David Mugrabi collapsed in July 2018 after she caught him naked with another woman, is currently reinventing herself as a philanthropist and designer.

Her bitter divorce reportedly saw her walk away with $100 million.

Exact details of the settlement have never been disclosed and the Mugrabi family, who own the largest private collection of Andy Warhols in the world, is estimated to be worth $5 billion.

She now claims that a huge amount of her personal items were stolen during a trip to the Balearic Island, known as the White Island, including trucker hats encrusted with real diamonds.

The New York City-based socialite was in Ibiza to film for a German TV channel

Mugrabi is pictured with her ex-husband, David, in October 2017. The following year, she would find him naked with another woman and start divorce proceedings, which grounded New York.

Mugrabi is seen posing during her vacation, in a photo posted on her Instagram

The mother of two can be seen in a promotional photo for her LibbieLove hats

The Six Senses resort in Ibiza, where Mugrabi stayed in a $4,600-per-night suite

The luxury hotel is located in a secluded spot in the north of Ibiza and is popular with celebrities such as Alexa Chung, Emma Corrin and Clara Paget

Mugrabi pictured in Monaco, flew to France on leaving Ibiza

David Arraya, a representative for Six Senses, told The Post: “Police were called at the request of Ms Mugrabi to investigate.

“When the police arrived, as part of the process of opening an investigation, they asked for the guest’s passport. Ms Mugrabi handed over her passport to the police as requested and subsequently refused a formal investigation.

“The guest refused to make a formal claim and checked out and left the property.”

Texas told The Post that checking out of the hotel was stressful.

“Libbie wouldn’t pay until she got her stuff back. Then the hotel called the police,” she said.

“That was the craziest shit I’ve ever seen. I didn’t know millionaires went through shit like that.’

Mugrabi eventually paid her bill and then traveled on to Cannes in the south of France and Monaco.

She said she has since discovered $140,000 in fraudulent charges on her credit card, which was in her wallet when it went missing at the Ibiza hotel.

Mugrabi said she didn’t call the police herself when she discovered the missing clothes and jewelry because she wasn’t sure how to do it.

‘I don’t know how to call the police in Spain. You don’t just call 911, do you?’

Mugrabi settled her divorce from her art-collecting ex-husband in December 2020.

After the divorce, Mugrabi said she would use part of her settlement to sponsor the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, in support of their Fashion in Motion program, which would be halted due to cost cuts following the pandemic.

Mugrabi told Tatler that the program’s entertainment would be the “perfect partner” for a divorced woman after marriage.

Mugrabi said her dream for Fashion in Motion is to make it something akin to the annual Met Gala in New York, which raises millions for the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

She said she was approached on her birthday in November with the “exciting” offer, which left her “crying with excitement.”

She said Tatler last year: ‘I got divorced and just didn’t want to do anything I used to do. I wanted a new life, a rebirth.’

Born the mother and father of a plastic surgeon, Mugrabi grew up between New Jersey and Florida, where her parents owned a house a few doors down from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago.

She was 22 and on vacation in Aspen, Colorado, when she met David, the youngest son of Israeli business magnate Jose Mugrabi and his wife Mary.

The couple enjoyed the good life together and at one point had “a huge mansion in New York City…a big mansion in the Hamptons, cars coming out of my nose. A cook, a driver, three nannies, three cleaners and probably 30 vacations a year,” she said.

The morning after a Fourth of July party in 2018, Mugrabi claimed she woke up to find her husband naked and sleeping on top of a brunette house guest, who was also naked. The house guest later claimed that “nothing sexual” had happened.

Fierce exchanges between the couple – who married in 2005, a year after meeting at The St Regis Hotel in Aspen, Colorado – led the struggle to be called “the nastiest divorce in NYC” by tabloids.

Divorce papers were filed, ending their 13-year marriage. Mugrabi claimed the couple spent around $3 million a year.

Mugrabi also accused David of physically assaulting her when he caught her trying to move a $500,000 Keith Haring sculpture out of their home. The New York Supreme Court heard that the incident had been reported to the police, but David was never arrested.

The couple have two children together, Mary and Joseph, who are said to be between the ages of 15 and 13.

David’s Syrian family is estimated to be worth $5 billion and is a legend in the art world, with the world’s largest private collection of works by Andy Warhol.