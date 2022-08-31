NYC sex trafficker lured ‘hundreds’ of victims by posting bogus online ads for waitressing jobs

<!–

A New York woman has been arrested and charged with sex trafficking as FBI agents believe “hundreds” of victims have been targeted by her in the past 10 years.

Ysenni Gomez, 39, was taken into custody on Aug. 12 and charged with trafficking in women in the Bronx and Westchester County.

Gomez reportedly ran online ads using Facebook, Bedpage.com and MegaPersonals.com to try to lure women into “waitress” jobs in Manhattan.

She would specifically target Spanish-speaking illegal migrants with the ads, the FBI claims.

The victim who helped bring Gomez in — an undocumented Venezuelan migrant — said she was told there was no job and forced her to have sex with men, saying she would call the FBI to have her deported.

Gomez would corner the victims, like this Venezuelan woman, by ordering them to get into a car.

The victim claimed she spent the following weeks forced into sex work, serving three men a night three nights a week.

Federal authorities discovered more than 1,600 ads related to Gomez promoting prostitution dating back a decade.

She would run for cover using aliases such as ‘Ysenni Peguero’ and ‘Carolina’, as well as the fake company name ‘Chicas Express’.

The FBI is asking anyone who has information or may have been a victim to contact the agency.

FBI Supervision Special Agent Brendan Kenny told the… New York Post: ‘We think there are probably many more victims. This operation could have taken ten years.’

Authorities found Gomez earlier in August thanks to an undercover cop who responded to one of the ads and organized a meeting at a hotel in Tarrytown.

Kenney says the FBI is trying to find out if other people smugglers are involved in Gomez’s operation.