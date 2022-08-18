NYC sex offender WALKS FREE after attempted murder charges downgraded to a misdemeanor

A New York sex offender arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after hitting a restaurant, breaking his skull and causing a brain hemorrhage has been allowed to walk free after his charges were downgraded to a felony.

Bui Van Phu, 55, a registered sex offender who has spent six years in prison on life parole, left the Bronx Criminal Court unsupervised Thursday afternoon after appearing before Judge Giyang An.

Court records obtained by DailyMail.com indicate that Phu’s allegations now include third-degree assault and second-degree harassment. The basis of the reduced charges is that Phu “willfully (caused) bodily harm and with intent to harass, annoy or alarm another.”

Phu was convicted of attempted robbery in 1991 and is a registered sex offender – who was on parole after being convicted of raping a 17-year-old girl at gunpoint on December 24, 1994. He was released from prison in March 2019.

In horrifying footage released by the NYPD, Phu is seen walking out of the Fuego Tipico restaurant in the Bronx and donning a pair of gloves.

He is then seen hitting the victim in the back of the head with great force. The victim was found unconscious on the ground after the unprovoked attack and was rushed to hospital.

His skull is broken and he is suffering from a brain haemorrhage. Court records show that he had surgery and is currently in a coma.

Phu, who was arrested on Wednesday, had previously been convicted of first-degree sexual assault in March 1995

An previously served with the Bronx County District Attorney’s Office and most recently served as an Assistant Attorney General in the Office of the New York State Attorney General.

He was appointed as a criminal court judge by former mayor Bill de Blasio in December 2021.

In a conversation with Phu’s probation officer, documented by the court, he talks about the incident: “I’m in trouble. I hit someone and he’s in the hospital.

‘I don’t know if he’s dead. The police are looking for me. I was at the restaurant and I know the police are looking for me.’

The NYPD claims he punched the victim in the face “without prior conversation or altercation,” before “returning to the restaurant and later to unknown areas.”

The man is currently in a critical but stable condition and the investigation into the brutal attack is ongoing.

An NYPD spokesperson said: “It was reported to police that on Friday, August 12, 2022, the police responded to a 911 call from a man who was attacked outside the Fuego Tipico Restaurant, located at 163 Eat 188 Street.” .

“On arrival, police officers found a 52-year-old male victim unconscious and unresponsive on the ground with trauma to his head.

“On further investigation, the victim left the restaurant, stopped and observed several people talking, after which one person left the restaurant, put on a pair of gloves and stood behind the victim.

“With no prior conversation or argument, the person punched the victim in the face before returning to the restaurant and later to unknown parts.

The victim suffered a fractured skull, fractured cheekbone and bleeding into his brain.

“EMS arrived at the scene and transported the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi where he is listed in critical but stable condition, investigation is ongoing.”

“I don’t understand why that happened to him,” the victim’s brother said News 12.

“When I saw the video, my brother was just standing and not doing anything to anyone. He was getting ready to go home.’

