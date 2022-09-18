NYC school says autistic student fractured arm after fall; suit claims it was ‘corporal punishment’

The mother of the 13-year-old Australian boy whose arm was broken by a school worker said the incident took place in a room known as the ‘crisis room’, an area where the children go when they are upset, which she said has no cameras.

However, the Robert E. Peary School in Ridgewood, Queens maintains that the injury the boy sustained was when he fell in the school hallway.

The boy’s mother, Joan Arsanola, told the Daily Mail that when doctors at Mount Sinai Queens saw her son’s injury, they told her it couldn’t be from a fall, she said the school had their story back. changed, saying he “was hit by a pole in the school hallway.

‘I’m devastated. This is my son’s second home and his safe place,’ Aslarona said. “I’m shocked that this was done by an adult.”

Arsanola is filing a civil rights claim in Queens Superior Court against the individual paraprofessional for deprivation of her son’s rights and the Department of Education,” the family’s attorney Andrew Carboy told DailyMail.com.

‘In our research we learned that it is difficult to get information from the Ministry of Education. As you can see, the DOE doesn’t even share basic information, such as the staff member’s name, with the family. The school wouldn’t even meet the family,’ said Carboy.

He added: ‘Ms. Aslarona’s decision to submit this application was forced by this opposition.’

The X-ray showing the injury to the bone that was shaved in two different areas in his left arm

A photo of the Robert E. Peary School in Ridgewood, Queens. The school insists the boy was injured when he fell in the school hallway, later saying his broken arm was the result of a fall in the school hallway after hitting a pole.

Aslarona said her son was playing with some electronic device. When the time was up and it was time to stop playing, she said her son might have gotten upset. He was then taken by the paraprofessor to the school’s emergency room, a room with no cameras, and then the son was injured.

She explained that the crisis room is a room used to calm the children when they are upset.

“I don’t know why there aren’t cameras in that room. There are no cameras in the school hallway where they said my son fell.’

Aslarona, who said her son has autism with ADHD, is functioning well.

She said District 75 has many children who are non-verbal, but told DailyMail.com her son can talk.

‘Many students cannot communicate, but my son is more verbal. He told us the story of what happened and his story has not changed. My son doesn’t lie,” she said.

She added: “It will be my son’s words to the adults,” she said

After the school called Aslarona, the grandmother rushed her grandson to Queens Mount Sinai Hospital, where she quit her job and met them there.

“The doctor said his arm had been severely displaced and had been shaved in two places and that his injury had not been caused by a fall in the hallway. She was very upset and told me she was calling the authorities.”

Aslarona said that when the school learned that her son’s arm was broken, the school changed their story and said he fell in the hallway and hit a pole.

‘My son is very charismatic, funny, has a lot of energy and smiles all the time. He hasn’t been the same boy since the accident,’ she said.

The family attorney said they are in the process of filing a notice of claim and obtaining the staff member’s name and sent DailyMail.com the confirmation filed in Queens Superior Court.

“We have taken the extraordinary step of seeking a court order to identify the affected staff member by full first and last name,” Carboy said. “Normally this information wouldn’t be a secret. We cannot understand why it is hidden here.

Aslarona said her son has been at the school since first grade and had never had any problems before and that he was just entering his senior year, eighth, before graduating in June before entering high school.

“I told the school I’m not moving it. I told them to remove the staff member immediately,” she said. “He still works at the school where my son sees him.”

Aslarona said her son returned to class almost two and a half weeks after the incident and was terrified when he saw the paraprofessional who allegedly injured him.

On September 8, the first day of school, Aslarona, when she asked her son how his first day of school was, he said: [the para professional] is there with a child that he does not hurt.’

Carboy said: The purpose of his public education is to help Joan’s son live with his disability and be a part of society and the way the school runs. treated him as if he were not a member of society.’