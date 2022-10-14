NYC Sanitation worker digs through truck of trash to search for woman’s lost ring- and finds it

A woman’s trash is her treasure too!

A New York woman is thankful today after sanitation workers helped her find a ring with huge sentimental value that was accidentally thrown away Monday morning.

NYC Sanitation first shared the news Friday, celebrating “another lost & found success” after the woman placed her ring, modeled after a butterfly, in a white tissue that was eventually tossed in the trash.

The ring was given to her by someone who loves her “very much” and was from Aruba, the woman said in an interview after the precious item was found. The monetary value of the ring is unknown, but its sentimental value is priceless.

This resident of #StatenIsland lost her diamond ring in the trash! She called us and we found the truck serving her block. After a few tips from the #DSNY experts at our Staten Island Transfer Station – voila – she found it! Reunited,” the NYC Sanitation Department said on Twitter.

The ring doesn’t seem to actually contain a diamond, but it is very valuable to the owner.

The woman who lost her ring in the garbage poses with two of the sanitation workers who helped sort hundreds of bags of trash after they found it Monday

Jackie’s ring was given to her by someone special and had tremendous sentimental value. She named the sanitation workers who helped search for New York’s “strongest heroes”

Another lost and found success! This one #Stateneiland resident lost her diamond ring in the trash ! She called us and we found the truck serving her block. After a few directions from the #DSNY experts from our Staten Island Transfer Station – voila – she found it! reunited! pic.twitter.com/KyQtZM5BeY — NYC Sanitation (@NYCSanitation) October 14, 2022

Jackie Cacace, 46, expressed her gratitude to the NYC Department of Sanitation in a Facebook post on Thursday, calling the workers who helped her the “strongest heroes” of New York.

According to the woman’s post, she threw the ring in the trash Monday morning after realizing it was wrapped in a crumbled napkin.

Jackie immediately sprang into action, saying she ran outside to find the garbage bag already taken by sanitation workers.

“There was a tremendous amount of fear all over my body when I thought my ring was gone forever,” said the New York woman.

She started driving around her neighborhood trying to find the garbage truck that had collected her garbage. ‘Wonderful’ she thought the truck.

“I walked up to them with tears in my eyes and hands trembling. They quickly calmed me down, called their supervisor Richie and arranged for my ring to be found,” Jackie wrote.

The group did not hesitate to divert the truck to a transfer station and start looking.

This is the NYC Department of Sanitation transfer site where Jackie Cacace and five workers searched for her missing ring on Monday after she accidentally threw it away

DSNY employees Mo Hedderman, Anthony Mirabello, Mike Abbatantuono, Pete Mauro, manager Richie Ferraro and supervisor Scott Rogers came to Jackie’s aid in times of need.

The group helped sort through hundreds of garbage bags, only knowing that the ring was in a black garbage bag with glass shards and a box of Mallow bars.

Mauro said after a few minutes he saw the box of Mallow bars and said, “We’ve got it, you know, it’s here.”

Pete Mauro was one of the NYC Department of Sanitation employees who helped sort the garbage bags to reunite Jackie with the ring she had lost

“When Pete tore open the garbage bag and yelled, ‘I found him,’ tears of happiness and joy streamed down my face, and I gave him the biggest hug ever,” Jackie said in an interview with PIX 11.

The group found “amazing” the bag and the ring inside.

“I recognize the sheer amount of facilitation that took place and the chaos I caused. I’m just impressed, humbled and overwhelmed with joy,” Jackie said.

“This was a simple act of kindness where all these men exceeded my expectations. May all the angels above us bless and protect our NY Strongest Heroes,” the woman continued.

Jackie thanked the group of men who did not hesitate to divert a garbage truck and sort waste to find her ring

The Staten Island resident said the ring was bought in Aruba by someone she loves and she was heartbroken when she thought she had lost it

Jackie wasn’t the only one to applaud the sanitation workers, though.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams called the group out on Friday quote the tweet shared by the NYC Sanitation account, which calls the group “New York’s Strongest.”

In 2018, the New York City Police Department made a surprising recovery when they found an engagement ring that had accidentally fallen through a grille.

The botched marriage proposal happened near 2 Times Square and the couple involved begged officers for help after the incident.

Initially, the police were unable to get the ring back, but further efforts made it possible for the NYPD to take the ring out the next day.

The couple had left the scene and the law enforcement agency then asked the public for their help in identifying the man and woman.

The NYPD tweeted a photo of the ring that officers found in 2018

The NYPD’s official Twitter feed posted a photo of the ring.

“Here’s a picture of the ring our agents found (and cleaned!)” the tweet read.

The NYPD then posted a video to Twitter with the caption, “WANTED for dropping his fiancé’s ring in Times Square!”

“She said yes—but he was so excited he dropped the ring on a grid.”

Social media took off.

The couple was later convenient and reunited with the ring they thought they would never see again.