NYC public college program director denies he’s the man in a pants-less photo

The director of the program at The City University of New York, aimed at exposing young students to university courses, denied being the man without pants in a tweet he posted on social media.

J. Michael Steele, 52, who works at CUNY’s Early College Initiative, posted a photo of a man walking through a classroom without pants, wearing only a striped shirt, black sneakers and a COVID mask.

By providing as little context as possible, Steele used the image to poke fun at the 90-degree temperature in New York.

‘When it’s warm outside and inside. It’s Pom Pom shorts time,” Steele tweeted Thursday. “There were no children present for this blackmail photo.”

He told the New York Post that he wasn’t the man in the photo, but wouldn’t say who the inappropriately dressed man was. However, the man in the photo does have a tattoo on his left arm, similar to Steele’s.

Steele (above) works at CUNY’s Early College Initiative, which offers students in grades six through 12 the opportunity to take college preparatory courses. He has since deleted the photo and denied that he is the man without pants

CUNY has apologized for the educator’s post and said appropriate action is now being taken

The post sparked outrage online, prompting CUNY to step in and apologize for the incident.

“This message was brought to our attention, then deleted and action is now being taken,” the university said in a statement. ‘CUNY is committed to providing all its students with a suitable learning environment.’

Steele, a former teacher and principal in Massachusetts and Detroit, spent 10 years working with students in grades 6 through 12, helping them take college preparatory courses to earn college credits.

Following the backlash, Steele has since deleted the post and made his Twitter account private.

CUNY officials said the university is not commenting on human resources as it handles Steele’s post.

While the original post no longer exists, it has been retweeted, with many taking to social media to further ridicule the pantsless man, while others voiced frustration at the partial nudity at a public school.

Twitter user Tess T. Eccles-Brown poked fun at the man in a sarcastic tweet, applauding him for his commitment to staying comfortable in creating a good learning environment.

“I wish all teachers were as comfortable with themselves as this man is,” she wrote. “Imagine how free he feels. A great learning environment!’

Another Twitter user with the handle, Noctis Draven, seemed stunned by the photo, writing, “It seems like a legit place to take a photo like that… People are sending their kids to these places voluntarily??? [Like]For real???’

A Twitter user besides Ben was much more critical, tweeting, “A legitimate psychological evaluation would be a nice addition to the screening process for these people.”

Another person with handle The Dunadan on Twitter couldn’t help but join in with the dozens of sarcastic comments about the pantsless man.

“I am very jealous of his high level of professionalism,” they wrote.

Twitter user Maze, however, nudged the man in the photo directly, tweeting, “It takes a lot of balls to do something so stupid. At second glance that is not the case.’