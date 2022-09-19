NYC penthouse that starred as Kendall Roy’s home in Succession sells for $35 MILLION

The penthouse apartment that serves as the on-screen home of murderous son Kendall Roy on HBO’s Succession has sold for a whopping $35 million.

It remains unclear who bought the five-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bathroom contemporary home — which occupies the entire 90th floor of the luxurious 35 Hudson Yards apartment building — as New York City ownership records only show it to be under a shell. purchased company, Sky Palace LLC.

The apartment was originally listed in 2021 for $59 million and features the city’s highest terrace on the market at the time, at 920 feet above street level. That’s 70 feet higher than the Top of the Rock at Rockefeller Center.

It also features its own elevator landing and views of the World Trade Center, the Statue of Liberty, the East River Bridges, and even the Atlantic Ocean.

The penthouse apartment rose to fame on the HBO show’s third season and served as Kendall Roy’s newest residence as he plotted his rise to greatness.

Kendall Roy is the second oldest son of fictional media mogul Logan Roy, played by Brian Cox.

A 454 square meter outdoor terrace is located 920 meters above street level and offers residents a view of the entire city

The 1,000-square-foot great room comes complete with two separate fireplaces to keep families warm and cozy

The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom with a wet bar, double dressing rooms and bathrooms with windows and full depth soaking tubs

This penthouse private yoga and meditation space has high walls with metal structure and central light, and modern furniture

The different rooms in the property have eclectic styles, such as this carpeted, TV room with furniture in dark tones

Succession tells the story of Logan Roy’s children and their struggle for control of Waystar RoyCo, the global media giant, which faces an uncertain future due to its founder’s failing health.

Actor Jeremy Strong said in an interview with: EW last year that the chic apartment is “necessary” to show how rich the characters in the show are.

“I think it’s necessary that the thin world these characters live in, that we’re in the show, and the show has that span and that grandeur.

“It was limited by the pandemic in terms of where we could go and what we could do, but I think they really pulled it off,” he continued. ‘My apartment this year was in the penthouse at Hudson Yards [in Manhattan] that really is a spectacular piece of real estate.’

The show also featured one of the apartment’s two bathrooms in the master suite, lined with iceberg quartzite

The apartment itself features an expansive 10,171 square feet with a 454 square foot outdoor deck to enjoy views of New York City.

Ceilings in the beautiful residence reach up to 14 feet and French oak doors give the home a sophisticated look.

It comes with a chef’s kitchen, equipped with Michelin-grade appliances, an opal white marble island and a wine fridge.

The master bedroom, meanwhile, is fitted with an en-suit wet bar, double dressing rooms and double-glazed bathrooms.

The modern-looking home also has its own gym, library and media room to accommodate guests, as well as a separate dining room that can seat up to a dozen people.

There is also a separate playroom for young children in the sprawling house, decorated with wooden rides for the little ones, balloon-sized ceiling lights and breathtaking views, as well as a recreation room for adults.

And a great 1,000-square-foot room comes complete with two separate fireplaces to keep families warm and cozy on cold winter days.

It was completed in 2019 and no owner has been listed since then. In 2019, The Wall Street Journal reported that the initial asking price was $59 million.

The penthouse’s 10,171 square feet allow for spacious and private rooms, such as this storage recreation room housed to simulate a golf course.

The penthouse kitchen has an opal white marble island, worktops and backsplash, a full range of Gaggenau appliances, with wine cooling and wet bar

A dining room in the five-bedroom apartment provides residents with space to host a dozen guests

A separate seating area, seating for five, overlooks the outdoor deck, overlooking the World Trade Center

The condo itself boasts an expansive 10,171 square feet with views of the World Trade Center, the Statue of Liberty, the East River Bridges, and even the Atlantic Ocean

The chic 35 Hudson Yards was designed by David Childs and built on a platform above an old yard.

The 1010 meter high apartment building sits atop the luxurious Equinox Hotel, where residents can use their gym, indoor and outdoor pools and spa.

But the apartment building also offers residents private amenities, including a private gym with a stretching/yoga studio, meditation room, cocktail lounge and private dining room with catering services overlooking the Hudson River.

It has caught the attention of even NFL great Rob Gronkowski, who bought his own three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom corner house for $7 million last year.

The fitness center with a stretching and yoga studio, serene meditation room at The Equinox Hotel

Meanwhile, a luxury Manhattan condominium that was also featured on the hit HBO show is on the market for $23.3 million.

The duplex, Pavilion A, located on the 29th floor of 2 Park Place, served as the home of Rava Roy, the ex-wife of Kendall, played by Natalie Gold.

The home features 22ft ceilings, six skylights, two powder rooms, a private outdoor deck overlooking downtown, and a residents-only pool and wine tasting room

It was previously listed for $30 million.