NYC opens THREE mass vaccination centers for monkeypox with each able to dish out 1,400 doses a day

New York City on Friday unveiled three massive monkeypox vaccination centers, each capable of dispensing 1,400 doses a day — but appointments at each location expired within an hour, indicating that the shots are in high demand.

The vaccine centers are located in Brooklyn, Bronx and the Queens and began rolling out doses this Sunday. They will also offer them the next two Sundays.

The Big Apple is organizing the largest gay or bisexual male immunization campaign in the country, and only Washington DC wants to give the group a shot.

Those who arrived in downtown Brooklyn yesterday said they were just “lucky,” adding that they knew many others were waiting for doses.

There is growing concern that monkeypox could spread to other groups — including children, older adults and pregnant women — who are more vulnerable to the disease. It does not require gender transmission and can be spread through physical contact, such as touching others or a hug.

The number of cases in America is also starting to rise, reaching 2,891 this weekend, as officials fear the number of cases is only a fraction of the actual number of Americans infected so far.

NYC has opened three mass vaccination centers in Brooklyn, Bronx and Queens

Agreements expired on Friday within an hour of going live, various publications report. Growing calls for New York to secure more doses

This Friday, the city’s health ministry announced it would make arrangements for another 17,000 doses of the vaccine.

The appointments opened at 6 p.m., but an hour and a half later, health officials tweeted that they were all booked. Several newspapers reported that they were full within an hour.

Ondrea Didier, a Chelsea resident, was a person who was ‘lucky’ after getting a dose at the mass vaccination center in Flatbush.

They said CBS New York“There would be a date in the Bronx or something, and then that would be gone. There would be one in Staten Island, it would be gone.

“I don’t know how I got this deal. I just got lucky.’

Vincent Vega, a Harlem resident who also received a dose at the center, said, “I didn’t care where it would be.

“I know, this is obviously serious business and a lot of people didn’t take Covid very seriously, especially people around me.

“They say, ‘oh, it won’t be that bad,’ and two years later, we wish we were more careful.”

The mass vaccination sites can deliver between 75 and 85 doses at a time, a health department spokesperson told DailyMail.com.

They echo the Covid vaccination campaign, when mass centers distributed thousands of doses a day in an effort to protect everyone from the virus.

Announcing the centers’ opening on Friday, NYC health commissioner Dr Ashwin Vasan said: “The health department is moving quickly to distribute as many vaccine doses as we can in the most equitable way possible.

“As the number of cases increases, it is clear that there is a great need for more vaccine in New York City, and we are working with our federal partners to obtain more doses.”

Pictured above are men queuing yesterday to get a dose of monkeypox vaccine in Brooklyn

New York received another 26,000 doses last week, and another 9,000 were withheld from offering to people who have close contacts with known cases.

Its rollout has been repeatedly criticized for not offering adequate doses and problems with the vaccination booking system.

Last month, the health ministry told residents not to try to book doses until late afternoon, when slots would become available.

But due to a ‘technical glitch’ some residents got early access to the slots meaning they were nearly fully booked before going online.

Concerns have also been raised about the city’s decision to delay second doses in order to provide primary vaccinations.

Food and Drug Administration officials have warned about the move, saying it hasn’t been properly tested yet.

It comes amid growing concerns that the virus will spread to other groups that are more vulnerable.

On Friday, it was announced that two children had tested positive for monkey pox.

While health officials said both “were doing well,” medics say children under eight are generally more at risk for the virus.

US records first two cases of CHILD monkeypox: California toddler and a baby in DC were likely infected through ‘household contacts’ and both had contact with gay or bisexual men, CDC chief says

By: Luke Andrews Health Reporter for DailyMail.com

Two children have tested positive for monkeypox in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday.

One is a toddler from California; the other concerns a baby who is not a US resident and who was “passing through” in Washington DC. Neither of them had contact with each other.

Health officials said both children were “doing well,” but warned that children under eight are at high risk for serious monkey pox.

It is believed that both children contracted the virus through ‘domestic contacts’.

dr. Rochelle Walensky said the children were both in contact with gay or bisexual men — the community where most cases are detected in the current outbreak.

It was not clear when they contracted the virus and what symptoms they had.

They are given the antiviral drug TPOXX, which can help nip an infection in the bud by hindering the virus’s maturation.

These are the first cases of children detected in America. There are currently more than 2,500 cases of monkeypox in the US – the second largest outbreak in the world, behind Spain with 3,000.

Timeline of monkey pox in the United States 1958: Monkeypox is discovered when an outbreak of a smallpox-like disease occurs in monkeys kept for research. 1970: The first human case of the disease has been recorded in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It was later discovered in a number of other Central and West African countries. 2003: America’s former largest monkeypox outbreak occurs. A total of 47 people have been infected after contact with prairie dogs that contracted the disease on a farm. July, 2021: Case of monkey pox discovered in the US in a citizen who had recently returned from Nigeria. Nov 2021: Monkeypox is detected on another US resident who recently returned from Nigeria. May 2022: A man in Massachusetts is diagnosed with monkey pox, which is the first case in the current outbreak. There are now more than 2,000 cases across the country.

A boy under 10 years old tested positive for the virus in the Netherlands in June, it turned out this week. The Dutch child had more than 20 red lesions on his face, forearms and thighs, but had no fever or swollen lymph nodes — and the infection usually cleared up within a week.

Unveiling the infections at a virtual event for the Washington Post, Walensky said: “We have now seen two cases that have occurred in children.

“Both can be traced back to individuals who come from the men-who-sex-with-men community, the gay male community.”

She added that these cases were generally “adjacent to the community of greatest risk.”

In a press release, the agency said: “CDC and public health authorities are still investigating how the children became infected.

“Although both children have monkey pox symptoms, they are in good health.”

They added: ‘Monkeypox spreads through close skin-to-skin contact, which — in the case of children — can include cuddling, cuddling, feeding, as well as shared items such as towels, bedding, cups and utensils. ‘

Last week, the CDC said it was only aware of monkeypox infections in adults, mostly in gay or bisexual men.

Until now, monkeypox infections have occurred almost exclusively in gay or bisexual men.

But a top expert warned last week that the virus had likely already spread to other groups but had yet to be detected due to a lack of testing.

The World Health Organization warns that children — as well as older people and pregnant women — are more at risk for monkey pox.

Scientific studies suggest that between three and ten percent of children infected with monkeypox die from the disease, depending on the type they contract.

In the Dutch case, doctors said they counted 20 lesions on the child’s face, ear, forearms, thighs and back — but he had no fever or swollen lymph nodes.

Within a week, the virus in his body had dropped to undetectable levels, they added.

It was not clear how he became infected, although doctors said he had likely been in contact with an infected person or object that was “unrecognized.”

Monkeypox spreads mainly through close physical contact or towels or sheets that have also been used by a patient. In rare cases, it can also be transmitted through the air.

The CDC has been repeatedly criticized for its response to the virus, with testing initially slow to get off the ground to mask the spread of the virus.

There have also been issues with the vaccine rollout, with New York City — at the epicenter of the crisis — having to delay second doses for patients because too few shots have been given.