New York City continues to face devastating economic peril from telecommuting, as office buildings potentially lose $50 billion due to people doing their jobs from home.

A recent study by the National Bureau of Economic Research shows that property values ​​of office buildings in the city have fallen nearly 45 percent and are about 39 percent below pre-pandemic levels.

While many are returning to the office, a company that measures ID card napkins says only about 46 percent of workers in the region have gone back to full time as of mid-September.

The NBER study was done by researchers from NYU and Columbia, and their findings show that not only are many workers not coming back, companies that are bringing employees back are looking for higher quality spaces.

That suggests New York City will be responsible for 10 percent of the nearly $456 billion in value lost by offices across America.

The report said: ‘Lower quality office buildings see much more dramatic swings. These valuation changes have consequences for local public finances and the stability of the financial sector.”

Research from brokerage firm Savills suggests office vacancies in the Big Apple have risen at a higher rate than comparable buildings in Toronto, London, Tokyo, Frankfurt and Hong Kong, according to Bloomberg.

The biggest problem area in the city seems to be on Third Avenue between 42nd and 59th Streets, all slightly outside prime spots like Times Square or Park, Fifth and Madison Avenues.

The buildings were also built between the 1950s and 1980s and for the most part have not seen any significant upgrades.

The Strip alone still has 29 percent of its space vacant, well above the city’s overall rate of 19 percent and nearly double what it was four years ago, and includes a building that is trying to renovate and currently sits at 92 .5 percent vacant.

825 Third Avenue, which has undergone extensive renovations, is currently 92.5 percent vacant.

655 Third Avenue is another significantly vacant building on the stretch of Manhattan, which stands at 47.5 percent vacant

Savills deputy chairman Nick Farmakis calls the area ‘left space’ and says there is no easy solution.

While other cities, including Calgary in western Canada, have offered incentives to convert downtown buildings into residential areas, New York faces zoning nightmares and much higher costs.

The study also cites companies such as BlackRock and KKR moving to the west side of Manhattan to create a new business district, again away from the “leave-behind space” on Third Avenue.

Richard Litton, who owns $19 billion Harbor Group International, says location is everything and right now he would have ‘little if any interest’ in the area.

Some are still trying, however, as The Durst Organization has put $150 million into renovating the 40-story, 530,000-square-foot property at 825 Third Avenue.

The building – which has been largely empty in recent years – will reopen in October, and experts suggest it will be a huge test to see if improved design can rekindle interest in the area.

The Durst organization claims to have obtained three leases for the building, which occupies about 45,000 square meters.

Others suggest that it could be helpful for the city to convert buildings into apartments, as they did after 9/11 and the 2008 stock market crash.

However, the areas that are unused are seen as difficult to convert into housing due to their original design.

Manhattan currently has no financial incentives to discourage the cost of the renovations, and zoning laws mean they are ineligible.

New York was not cited as having a particularly high level of WFH in a recent study that measured census data on telecommuting.

It said Washington, DC has become America’s work-from-home capital — as 48.3 percent of employees worked remotely in 2021, new Census data revealed.

The US Census Bureau’s latest findings showed that DC has led the way in telecommuting, with Seattle following close behind with 46.8 percent of employees working from home.

San Francisco had 45.6 percent of its workforce working remotely, while Austin and Atlanta had 38.8 and 38.7 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, Memphis, El Paso, Texas, and Wichita, Kansas, all trailed at the bottom with just 10 percent of employees working from home.

Overall, the U.S. reported that nearly 18 percent of its workforce enjoyed telecommuting, nearly three times the pre-pandemic rate.

“Work and commuting are central to American life, so the widespread adoption of working from home is a defining feature of the Covid-19 pandemic,” Census Bureau statistician Michael Burrows said in a statement Thursday.

‘With the number of people primarily working from home tripling over just a two-year period, the pandemic has had a very strong impact on the commuting landscape in the US’

After the wave of work from home culture during the height of COVD, 2021 saw three times as many people working from home than before the pandemic

Washington, DC nearly mirrored the national telecommuting average before the pandemic, reporting that 6 to 7 percent of its workforce worked from home between 2017 and 2019.

Among metro areas with a population over 1 million, the capital city ranks third in telecommuting at 33.1 percent, just below the San Jose metro area at 34.8 percent and the San Francisco Bay Area at 35.1 percent.

Washington, Maryland, Colorado and Massachusetts all ranked among the highest percentages of home-based workers in the U.S., with all four states reporting that about 24 percent of its workforce worked from home in 2021.

Mississippi ranks at the bottom with just 6.3 percent of employees working from home, up from 3.1 percent in 2019.

Louisiana followed with 8.4 percent, and Wyoming reported nearly 8.9 percent.

William Frey, a demographer at the Brookings Institution, said Washington Post that the latest work from home number correlates with college education.

Washington DC and Seattle both rank among the nation’s most highly educated cities, with 63 percent and 68 percent of people 25 and older, respectively, having a bachelor’s degree or higher.

San Francisco, Austin and Atlanta followed close behind, matching the latest telecommuting figures.

“By and large, these are magnets for younger, well-educated, computer-savvy adults who are often tied to the technology industry and are well-positioned to work from home,” Frey told the Post.

The fear of the coronavirus, which was primarily responsible for the increase in working from home, has plummeted, and the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that in August only 6.5 percent of people were working remotely due to COVID.

That matches a Pew Research Center study earlier this year that found high-income workers who have a four-year college degree are more likely to work from home than those who don’t have a bachelor’s degree.

The survey found that 65 percent of college graduates were more likely to say their work can be outsourced compared to 53 percent of their peers.

Fears of the coronavirus, which was primarily responsible for the rise in work-from-home culture, have plummeted, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ latest report found that in August, only 6.5 percent of people were working remotely because of COVID.