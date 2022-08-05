NYC McDonald’s worker shot in the neck during argument with gunman has died

A McDonald’s employee who was shot in the neck during an argument over a customer’s cold fries has died from his injuries, it was confirmed this morning.

Fast food worker Matthew Webb, 23, was shot by gunman Michael Morgan, 20, on Monday and was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The NYPD confirmed Friday morning that after being declared brain dead, Webb is now deceased.

Webb, of Queens, was gunned down outside a McDonald’s in Bedford-Stuyvesant after a heated argument with the suspect’s mother, who complained about cold fries.

Video surveillance reportedly shows Morgan punching Webb in the face, and when the worker tried to stand up, he shot him in the neck before fleeing the crime scene and trying to get rid of his clothes, prosecutors claimed.

Webb, 23, who was found on the sidewalk after being shot, blood spilled onto the street, was taken to hospital in critical condition and placed on a ventilator. He is now sadly deceased.

McDonald’s employee Matthew Webb, 23, has died after being shot in the neck Monday during a clash over cold fries in Brooklyn. The suspect’s mother, Lisa Fulmore, took this photo of Webb minutes before he was allegedly shot by her son Michael Morgan

Michael Morgan, 20, was taken into custody outside a Brooklyn McDonald’s shortly after Monday night’s shooting, leaving 23-year-old Matthew Webb bleeding on a nearby sidewalk (pictured)

Morgan faces upgraded charges after Webb was pronounced dead and has also been charged with murder-related murder in October 2020 that took place just six blocks away

Morgan kept his eyes down and didn’t speak when he was charged with attempted murder on Thursday.

Assistant District Attorney Luis Paternina said before it was announced that Webb had died, there are likely to be higher charges against Morgan, who is being held without bail pending another trial next week.

Morgan was also charged with a separate October 2020 murder that he allegedly confessed to earlier this week.

Morgan was arrested Monday night. His girlfriend, Camellia Dunlap, has also been charged in the case after she allegedly handed Morgan the gun prior to the shooting, prosecutors said.

Earlier this week, Brooklyn Assistant District Attorney Luis Paternina told Judge Inga O’Neale during Morgan’s arraignment, “Your Honor, people expect a murder charge in this case, as the victim is currently alive.”

The woman was FaceTimed with her 20-year-old son when the altercation took place, prompting him to show up at McDonald’s and open fire, police say

It has not yet been confirmed that his charges have escalated to murder.

Webb’s devastated mother spoke to the New York Post outside Brookdale Hospital in Brooklyn.

“I’m really not ready for this,” she said. “I just go back and forth with so many flashes in my mind. My mind is not stable.’

The tragic events took place around 7 p.m. Monday after the suspect’s mother, Lisa Fulmore, 40, returned to McDonald’s on Fulton Street to complain that her fries were cold.

Morgan, who was on FaceTime during the confrontation with his mother, came to the eatery where he intervened, authorities said.

Fulmore alleges that her son acted in self-defense and that the McDonald’s employee was still on the clock when he left the restaurant and searched for her son after the altercation.

Morgan and one of the employees, Webb, got into an argument themselves at the restaurant which at one point spilled out and resulted in Morgan allegedly shooting the victim in the neck.

Morgan had previously been arrested several times, including for grand theft in 2019 and assault and theft on duty in 2018, police sources said. He also has numerous sealed arrests.

Morgan is said to have killed 28-year-old Kevin Holloman after he was shot three times in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn.

Holloman was shot in front of an apartment building on Herkimer St. near Rochester Avenue. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

“We have been trying for a while to make an arrest and get this man off the street,” the police said. “That man should be behind bars, in prison.”

“I’m relieved, but it will never bring my brother back,” Gardenia Holloman, 32, Kevin Holloman’s sister, told The Daily News. “So it’s bittersweet.”

“He was the life of the party. All he did was dance and make you laugh, and he was loving and kind. He was a great uncle to three little girls and he loved them.

‘He was a mother’s boy. He and my mother were very close. My mother died shortly after him. She died of a broken heart. It really confused my mother. She couldn’t handle it.’