NYC mayor finally revealed to be paying his buddy $242,000 to be ‘senior advisor’

A retired police inspector who is a close confidant of New York City Mayor Eric Adams receives more than $242,000 from the city, making him one of the city’s highest-paid employees.

Adams put Timothy Pearson on the payroll of the city’s economic development corporation on May 31, while keeping his previous job as head of security at the city’s only casino.

Adams has previously refused to disclose Pearson’s city salary, which is usually public information, but figures obtained by the New York Times revealed that he earns only a few hundred dollars under the CEO of the corporation.

Economic development corporation president and CEO Andrew Kimball, who previously declined to answer questions about Pearson’s salary, earns $243,170, while Pearson earns $242,600.

The organization’s director of operations, Melissa Burch, who has nearly 20 years of experience, earns $212,000, according to records.

Adams earns about $258,000 a year as mayor, while vice mayors in his administration earn $252,000.

Pearson (second from left) retired from the New York Police Department in 2011 and was a close confidant of Adams when they worked together there.

In August it was revealed that Pearson, who had retired from the New York Police Department in 2011, was simultaneously working for the city, a private casino company and collecting his police pension.

It is illegal for city officials to receive a salary and pension from the city at the same time, according to state law.

However, Pearson was able to collect both his salary and his $124,000 annual Police Department pension because he is on the payroll of the development corporation, which is a nonprofit organization controlled by the mayor.

A spokesman for the mayor, Fabien Levy, told the New York Times that Pearson’s decades of public safety experience “make him uniquely qualified” for his work in the city.

City officials say his title is ‘senior advisor to the mayor for public safety and Covid recovery,’ and that his responsibilities include working with law enforcement, advising the mayor on Covid recovery, interacting with the business community and work on a plan to keep the city’s schools open.

Adams’ hiring practices have been criticized by government watchdog groups with John Kaehny, the executive director of Reinvent Albany, a good governance group calling his behavior a “mockery.”

“What the mayor is doing is making fun of hiring based on professional qualifications and experience,” he said.

“This is patronage and cronyism, and it undermines the professionalism of city government.”

Pearson served on the police force with the mayor and is one of Adams’ closest confidants.

The former Resorts World Casino employer is now vying for one of three newly available large-scale casino licenses, which would allow it to expand from electronic gaming to become a full-service casino.

Among the records obtained by the New York Times was a handwritten application submitted by Pearson for a second job. The application was dated June 1, the day after he started his job with the city.

The Economic Development Corporation approved Pearson’s application on July 28 on the condition that he would not use the city’s time or resources for his work at the casino or disclose confidential information.

In the application to keep the job at the casino, Pearson estimated that she was earning $100 an hour and said she would work there mostly nights and weekends.

He did not indicate whether he was paid an annual or hourly salary.