NYC Mayor Eric Adams Takes a Shot at Texas Gov. Greg Abbot for Bus Transporting Migrants to the Big Apple

Big Apple Mayor Eric Adams wants to take his feud with Governor Greg Abbott to Texas and threatens to travel with New Yorkers to the Lone Star state on Tuesday to vote against the Southwestern Republican.

“I’ve already called all my friends in Texas and told them how to vote,” Adams said. “I’m deeply considering taking a busload of New Yorkers to Texas and knocking on the door the old-fashioned way, because for the good of America we need to get him out of office.”

Abbott faces former Democratic flavor of the month Beto O’Rourke in November’s gubernatorial election.

“It sounds like the mayor of New York has taken on the additional role of political director for the Beto O’Rourke campaign,” Abbott’s campaign spokesman told MailOnline.

Abbott has invited Adams and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser to tour his state and see firsthand what the border crisis looks like.

Without the Texas Republican program, Adams says the city’s reception system has been overrun by 4,000 immigrants who have poured into the city in search of shelter and work.

Asylum seekers wait to be transported by US Customs and Border Protection agents after crossing the Rio Grande River into the US from Mexico, at Eagle Pass, Texas, US, July 26. Texas Governor Abbott and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey both signed orders giving migrants the opportunity to take free buses to Washington, DC and New York City.

“It’s unimaginable coming to this country and your first visit here and someone trying to kick you out like the governor of Texas does,” Adams said. “I think he’s irresponsible. I don’t think he’s accomplishing anything. There’s a reason the Statue of Liberty is there. We all came from somewhere…I don’t think he’s accomplishing anything except exposing the type of person he is.”

The Adams news agency said they were unable to discuss the mayor’s political plans and emphasized that the mayor said he was considering it.

Texas Democratic governor candidate to face incumbent Republican government Greg Abbott in the fall

What’s horrifying are the thousands of illegal immigrants flooding and overwhelming our frontier communities with populations smaller than any borough of New York City.”

New York has considered itself a haven for undocumented migrants and does not cooperate with immigration enforcement officers on deportation or detention issues.

Adams, who New Yorkers have criticized for trying to roll back criminal justice reform, has used the spat to prove his Democratic loyalty.

Abbott found Adams a useful means of showing Texas voters that he is tough on immigration.

O’Rourke, the governor’s political rival, won just under a million votes in the Democratic primary in March. Abbott won 1.3 million votes.