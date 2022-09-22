NYC Mayor Eric Adams says he’ll open refugee-style CAMPS for influx of migrants

Advertisement

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has revealed his solution to the migrant crisis: opening two refugee-style satellite camps for them.

The mayor unveiled the plans on Thursday, along with photos of the planned shelter sites, which resembled the kind of tent landscapes often seen in war zones. One of the locations is in Orchard Beach, in the Bronx. The location of the second site has not been confirmed.

In a press release on Thursday, Adams called the plan a victory and proof that he understands his “moral duty” to the thousands of Venezuelan migrants currently arriving weekly in New York City.

They are being sent on buses by the Republican governors of Texas and Florida, who say it is high time Democrats like Adams understood the true magnitude of the crisis and stopped advocating open borders policies.

Adams, who claims the sites will solve the problem in New York, said in a press release on Thursday: “More than 100 years ago, Ellis Island opened its doors to welcome those who ‘crave to breathe free.’

An example of the kind of site NYC Eric Adams plans to open to accommodate the thousands of migrants who arrive every day. One is headed to the Bronx and a second location has yet to be confirmed. Adams claimed it was a moral victory. The tents contain rows of beds with thin-looking sheets in a flysheet, just as winter approaches

An aerial view of an example site. Claiming it as a moral victory, Adams said the issue should be treated as a humanitarian crisis

Adams says it’s unfair for Texas and Florida leaders to send the migrants to him – despite NYC tops all of their refugee lists

“Now more than ever, it is clear that we are dealing with a human-made humanitarian crisis.

“While other leaders have abdicated their moral duty to support prospective asylum seekers, New York City is refusing to do so,” he said.

Photos from a sample site show cribs in rows in the flysheet. Adams said they would stay there for a maximum of ’96’ hours, then be moved to the desired ‘settlement’ sites.

“This is not an everyday homelessness crisis, but a humanitarian crisis that requires a different approach.

Therefore, the humanitarian relief and reception centers will be the first point of contact for asylum seekers who will provide them with a range of services and support as families determine their next steps.

“This emergency response represents what we know must be done during this humanitarian crisis as we continue to seek help from our federal and state partners to continue this work.

“Like the generations that came to our city before, New York will give the thousands who now come to our city the foundation to build a better life,” Adams said.

Pictured: A bus carrying migrants arrived in New York City on Sunday, September 4.