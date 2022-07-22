NYC Mayor Eric Adams says he may house 3,000 migrants who crossed into the US illegally in HOTELS

NYC Mayor Eric Adams has argued for housing for 3,000 illegal immigrants who have flooded homeless shelters in hotels — and said he wants taxpayer money from Joe Biden to do so.

At a press conference on Thursday, Adams told a room of reporters that to accommodate those crossing the border illegally, “If we have to get hotel rooms, we get hotel rooms.”

Adams also said that “our team is in constant contact with the White House” and added that he wants the federal government to release funds to “face this unprecedented wave of migrants.”

According to reports, the city is struggling with a recent influx of immigrants coming to New York City from Latin America. Between May and July, the city has seen 3000 people arrive.

The mayor was asked by a reporter about his plans to rent hotel space for migrants. He said his government’s job was to work together to create “new locations” for those coming to New York.

There are currently 48,000 housed in shelters around New York City. Adams described his city as “congested.”

Mayor Eric Adams told a chamber of reporters on Thursday that to accommodate those illegally crossing the border, ‘If we have to get hotel rooms, we’ll get hotel rooms’

He said: ‘This is a real burden on New Yorkers because we’re trying to do the right thing. We already have an overloaded catchment system.

“So now we’re talking about food, clothes, school. This will affect our schools because we don’t reject individuals because they are undocumented,” Adams continued.

During the first two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, New York City offered free hotel stays and meals to those who tested positive for the virus to facilitate isolation. The program quietly ended in March 2022.

There is a message on the program’s website: ‘This program is no longer accepting reservations. Traveling healthcare workers with a contract are encouraged to talk to their employer about housing alternatives.’

In June 2022, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that abandoned city hotels would be converted into permanent shelters for the homeless.

Adams also admitted Thursday that the city had violated state laws that require anyone arriving in New York City with children at 10 p.m. to be accommodated.

The former NYPD officer said four families in the Bronx had to sleep on one floor at a shelter on Sunday.

He also said: ‘We should have done better. We’ve broken the letter of the law.’ Adams later added, “This government is made up of people. People sometimes drop the ball.’

Migrants are detained by US Border Patrol agents after crossing the Rio Bravo River to turn themselves in to seek asylum in El Paso

Migrants from Haiti line up close to the southern border. Adams accused Republicans of sending migrants to New York on Thursday

However, Adams congratulated his administration on the “good job” of housing the migrants. He described New York as a city that is “so humane.”

Adams added: ‘This is the best city for people looking for housing. Nowhere better than New York.’

New York’s director of refugee services for Catholic charities Mario Russel said: the daily news that activists don’t know why so many people come to town.

Russell said, “What we don’t know is who is giving them that directive. Is something happening at the highest level of the Department of Homeland Security? Is it happening at the local level, at the regional level?’

At Thursday’s press conference, Adams said some immigrants came from Texas and Arizona.

The mayor hinted that the Republican leaders of Texas and Arizona are “cowards.”

He said: ‘Our country is the home of the free, the country of the brave. We don’t become cowards and send people away who seek help.’

Both Texas Governor Gregg Abott and Ohio Governor Doug Ducey have denied allegations of sending migrants to host states.

Adams joked on Thursday, “Now the people who turn people away are telling you they did something different and you automatically believe them? I want you to treat me like that.’

Following Thursday’s comments, Abbott’s spokesperson, Renae Eze, was quoted as saying: the New York Post as saying, “Mayor Adams should inquire with President Biden whether his administration is the one dumping migrants in his city, as they have been doing in Texas border towns for months.”

In a statement after the briefing, the New York City Legal Aid Society said in a statement, “The mayor is not telling the whole truth.”

The message continued: “We spoke this morning with eight families with children who slept on the floor at the Bronx city shelter last night, in addition to the four families, the mayor acknowledged who had slept there Sunday night.

It added: “This humanitarian crisis does not appear to be abating any time soon, no matter how many press conferences the mayor holds to hide the reality.”