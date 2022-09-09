NYC Mayor Eric Adams rages at staff for not telling him sooner about ARSENIC in public housing

New York City Mayor Eric Adams expressed frustration at not being told earlier that arsenic had been found in the drinking water of a Manhattan public housing complex.

Adams said he wasn’t told about the arsenic-rich water in the East Village’s Riis Houses until the next day — which violates city protocol.

It is also alleged that the 4,000 tenants living in the block may not have heard about the matter for two weeks.

The mayor revealed that he has now submitted an assessment to find out when the Ministry of Environmental Protection discovered the water problem – as there may have been a communication problem between staff.

Adams expressed his concern, admitting that there should have been a ‘natural step of notice’ from the department to inform him as soon as possible – which apparently has not happened.

The mayor told the New York Daily News: ‘I found out on Friday. We are doing a review to find out when the DEP (Department of Environmental Protection) was aware, because there should have been a natural step of reporting.”

Struggling to keep his promise to reduce crime in the city, the Democrat now faces high levels of a dangerous chemical in a residential complex that is home to approximately 4,000 New Yorkers.

Arsenic in the water can cause nausea, vomiting and dehydration, and prolonged exposure can lead to skin problems and even cancer, according to the CDC.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams expressed frustration at not being told earlier that arsenic had been found in the drinking water of a Manhattan public housing complex

Adams said he wasn’t told about the arsenic-rich water at the Riis Houses in the East Village until the next day, which goes against city protocol.

Adams said, “I found out on Friday. We are doing an assessment to find out when the DEP (Department of Environmental Protection) was aware, because there should have been a natural reporting step.”

Struggling to keep his promise to reduce crime in the city, the Democrat is now dealing with high levels of a dangerous chemical in a residential complex that is home to about 4,000 New Yorkers

Both the city’s DEP and NYCHA – the authority that governs the city’s public housing – have declined to comment or have declined to comment.

Residents of the Riis Houses have been told not to drink tap water, while city workers – including Adams on Friday – provided free bottled water to residents.

An Adams spokesperson said “precise” tests on the water at the complex have not revealed elevated levels of arsenic in the water.

Lutvak added: “While these results are promising, the health and safety of New Yorkers are our top priorities. That’s why the mayor has ordered additional testing to be done to make absolutely sure that the water is safe to drink. We are now waiting for test results for more than 100 additional delivery points.”

It seems that the whole ordeal has been a communication breakdown, such as: The city reported that NYCHA officials took two weeks to tell people the arsenic had been discovered, a charge they disputed.

Residents of the Riis Houses have been told not to drink tap water, while city workers – including Adams on Friday – provided free bottled water to residents

An Adams spokesperson said ‘more accurate’ tests on the water at the complex have not shown increased levels of arsenic in the water

It appears the entire ordeal was a communications breakdown, as The City reported that NYCHA officials took two weeks to tell people the arsenic had been discovered, a charge they disputed.

NYCHA has been under federal surveillance since 2016 after a US attorney found it failed to address issues such as lead paint and mold at several complexes.

Attorney General Jumaane Williams, a fellow Democrat, said, “If that’s true, it’s a further indication of the problems at NYCHA and how NYCHA is managed.”

Adams said Monday that “we are doing a full, thorough review and will be transparent about what happened.”