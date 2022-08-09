NYC Mayor Eric Adams plans to house up to 600 migrant households in downtown Manhattan

Mayor Eric Adams plans to house up to 600 migrant households in a major downtown Manhattan next week.

Adams launched plans to open the facility when Texas Governor Greg Abbott began sending busloads of immigrants from Mexico and South America to New York City.

The mayor has asked NYC’s nonprofit shelter managers to submit an operating plan for the facility by Wednesday, noting it should be able to accommodate 600 families and be operational by next Monday.

Meanwhile, Adams chided Abbott for using “innocent people as political pawns to create a crisis” and applauded the Big Apple for “acting to solve it.”

He also appealed to President Joe Biden’s administration, saying NYC needs “the federal government’s help,” including money and technical assistance, to accommodate and support the migrants.

The Department of Homeless Services requested facility proposals last week, according to documents reviewed by: The New York Post.

The agency has identified an unspecified building for the facility, but has allowed nonprofits to propose their own location as long as it remains downtown.

Charities submitting proposals must be ready to accommodate families by August 15.

All selected contractors must be able to provide immigrants with 24/7 support services and Spanish-speaking staff to assist residents.

“The population served by the selected seller will be families with children, mature couples and individual adults,” city officials said, noting that most migrants from Central and South America come through the border between the United States. US and Mexico.

Charities are required to submit a budget with their proposal, but the city has not provided pricing advice on the project.

Officials estimate that thousands of migrants have come to the Big Apple through a variety of means in recent months, including buses, cars, on planes and after transiting through other cities.

The new housing facility would allow city officials to “centralize their efforts” to provide services to the migrants rather than placing them in shelters in the city.

Abbott sent his first busload of migrants to Manhattan last week. Nearly 50 arrived at the Port Authority on Friday.

They were greeted and then taken into custody by non-governmental charities. Adams was pictured meeting the newcomers at the bus station.

Abbott shipped migrants from Texas to liberal cities in the US as part of his ploy to raise awareness about the problems of illegal immigration.

“Due to President Biden’s continued refusal to recognize the crisis caused by his open borders policy, the state of Texas has had to take unprecedented steps to keep our communities safe,” Abbott said. Fox news last week.

“Besides Washington, DC, New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can get the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about in the sanctuary city.”

“I hope he keeps his promise to welcome all migrants with open arms so that our flooded and overwhelmed border towns can find relief.”

‘@GregAbbott_TX used innocent people as political pawns to create a crisis. New Yorkers are doing everything they can to fix it — those are our city’s values,” Adams tweeted. “But we need the help of the federal government – money, technical assistance and more.

“Unlike Governor Abbott, New York City will always do our part, and I thank the NGOs, city workers and every day New Yorkers who have proven that today.”

Adams has been highly critical of Abbott and his bussing movement, calling it “anti-American.”

However, the NYC leader also commented on the Biden administration, “It appears that individuals are being controlled by the federal government.”