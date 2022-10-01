NYC Mayor Eric Adams is finalizing a deal to use a Norwegian cruise ship as migrant housing

A wave of immigrants in New York City linked to ‘President Joe Biden’s southern border crisis’ could find themselves living on a huge Norwegian cruise ship, as Mayor Eric Adams is suggested to finalize a deal with the cruise line .

A fountain talking to The chargetold the publication that Adams would like to lease the luxury liner for six months, dock it at the Staten Island homeport and use it to house and process migrants before they enter the city’s shelter system.

Immigrants living aboard the ship will be allowed to move freely, and preliminary estimates show the plan will be “cheaper than building another tent city,” as seen in the Bronx.

About 15,500 immigrants have headed to New York according to City Hall estimates, and Adams predicted a surge of 75,000 that would test the shelter system to the “breaking point.”

New York City’s massive homeless shelter system has struggled to accommodate the unexpected new influx of immigrants seeking asylum in the United States.

A tent city is among plans to accommodate 13,000 asylum seekers who have been bused into the city as part of a campaign by governors to disrupt federal border policies.

The first tents have been erected on Orchard Beach, in a remote corner of the Bronx where public transportation is limited. Officials are also said to be investigating other areas.

Once complete, rows and rows of cots will be set up with the heated tent, as the city’s cooler fall nights take hold.

City officials said the facilities, which they call “humanitarian emergency relief and response centers,” would only house migrants for up to four days, while the city arranged other types of shelter.

The mayor has also asked the White House for $500 million in emergency funds to pay for just one year of migrant services.

It’s unclear if Adams has made a deal with Homeport, a former naval station on the northeastern shore of Staten Island, the source told The Post.

Adams has not yet confirmed plans saying his office will be transparent when a deal is negotiated.

“When we receive an announcement of any type of agreement, we will make it public with a level of transparency,” he said.

Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella told The Post that the City Council had alerted him to the plan and that he had asked the Independent Budget Office for an estimate of the cost of the impact of the immigration crisis on the city.

The tent city is expected to host 13,000 asylum seekers.

‘This is still very preliminary, which is good because how is this becoming a Staten Island issue? This is a federal problem,’ she said.

‘Also, this dock is troublesome. There is no electricity there. Whatever they’re doing here is unsustainable.

Fosella said the idea of ​​housing immigrants should not become a “Staten Island problem.”

I’m not for this cruise. Let’s avoid navigating a bruise. Whats Next? RV on the street? These problems should not become a Staten Island problem.’

US Representative for New York’s 11th congressional district, Nicole Malliotakis, called the plan “ridiculous.”

“Both Biden and Adams refuse to address the root of the problem and instead continue to encourage illegal immigration,” he said.

‘Secure our borders, reinstate ‘Remain in Mexico,’ and add judges to hear legitimate asylum cases quickly. The Democrats have abdicated their responsibility, but when the Republicans take the House, we will put an end to this nonsense.’

Meanwhile, City Council Minority Leader Joe Borelli said he “knew this could be a possibility.”

“Until Biden closes the border, I’m not sure how we can continue to accommodate these people without taking over every inch of park with tent cities,” he said.

“Arguably, this may be a more reasonable way to deal with the crisis than people might think.”

Locals have said the step could create a division within the community.

One man said: ‘I don’t like any plan where you take a group of people, put a label on them and dump them all in one place,’ he said.

‘I don’t think it allows people to be involved in society as equal people. You’ve tagged them and then all of a sudden everyone takes three steps back toward any kind of assimilation.

Another said: ‘I have no problem with immigrants being part of the community. I feel like the ship is a bit isolated from being in the community.’

Many of the arriving immigrants have been bused into the city as part of a campaign by governors to disrupt federal border policies.

In the last 11 months, US border officials arrested more than 2 million illegal immigrants at the southern border, according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

CBP encountered 203,597 migrants at the southern border in August alone, which is a slight increase from crossings in July.

Since October 2021, CBP has recorded encounters with 2,150,639 migrants who have crossed the border from Mexico, and has had encounters with more than 3.5 million since the start of Biden’s term.

These figures do not include the number of migrants who crossed the border and evaded CBP agents.

Biden put Vice President Kamala Harris in charge of the migration crisis, with her office quick to cast the role as addressing the “root causes” of migration rather than problems at the border.

Republicans have chided the Biden administration for ignoring the ongoing crisis, especially as the number of deaths along the border has hit record highs.

In September, preliminary figures show that 30 migrants died along the border, adding to the total number of 782 deaths in fiscal year 2022.

That figure surpassed the previous record reached in fiscal year 2021 when more than 557 deaths were reported.