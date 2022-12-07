NYC Mayor doubles down on involuntarily committing homeless people with mental health problems

Eric Adams has defended his plan to involuntarily send mentally ill homeless people to mental hospitals, insisting it was the right thing to do and resisting his critics.

Adams unveiled the plan on Nov. 29, saying the issue had festered too long.

“As a city, we have a moral obligation to support our fellow New Yorkers and end the decades-long practice of turning a blind eye to those suffering from severe mental illness, especially those who pose a risk to themselves.” , he said. at the time.

“It’s not acceptable for us to see someone who clearly needs help and walk by.”

Still, the new policy was immediately criticized by homeless advocates, who said it raised worrying human rights issues, and said the focus should be on providing more housing rather than moving people away.

However, on Monday, Adams pushed back.

“I was not chosen to do an easy job,” he said. “I was chosen to look at these systemic problems that have been in the city for generations.”

Adams revealed that he had asked private hospitals to provide psychiatric beds, saying many had agreed – without providing numbers.

His office said on Monday that one person had already been admitted under the scheme.

Kenneth Raske, the president of the Greater New York Hospital Association, which represents more than 250 hospitals, said he supports the mayor’s plan, but admitted it wouldn’t be easy to implement.

“Psychiatric problems are incidental problems, so you can’t just allocate beds,” Raske said.

The expansion is coming. But will we have to grapple with other hurdles? The answer is definitely: yes, we will, but we will overcome those hurdles.’

Asked if he could provide details about the scheme, Adams said they were limited by patient protection law.

“We are not required to report within the limits of HIPAA or other laws,” Adams said. “But we’re going to try to be as transparent as possible.”

Some critics said that wasn’t good enough.

“We want to know the length of stay, I want to know if they’re admitted, if they’re not admitted, if they’re on drugs, not drugs, if they’re connected to any services, what services, for how long, if the city’s housing finds for them,” said Donna Lieberman, NYCLU Executive Director.

The pandemic has increased the number of people living on the streets, and Adams said he had to step up

It’s not uncommon for New Yorkers to come across people sleeping in train stations

Now that the weather is getting colder, more and more homeless people are finding shelter in the subway

Field service workers talk to a homeless person. Outreach workers were sent to the station as part of Adams’ Subway Safety Plan

She told Fox News, “It’s like blowing up the whole barn because the mayor says he’s proposing to wipe thousands of people off the streets in the already overburdened hospital system.

‘That means that people who want to go to the hospital for care have nowhere to go.’

The plan allows the NYPD and FDNY to forcibly hospitalize mentally ill people who refuse treatment, even if they appear to pose no apparent or actual danger to themselves or others.

Adams’ announcement comes as the colder weather approaches and the city’s increasing homeless population seeks shelter in subway stations and trains.

Violent crime, especially on public transportation, has increased in all five boroughs as city residents fear unprovoked attacks by the mentally ill.

“If a serious mental illness leaves someone unprotected and a danger to themselves, we have a moral obligation to help them get the treatment and care they need,” Adams said Tuesday.

Overall crime is up 26.7 percent in the Big Apple as the city continues to battle increased violent crime

Transit crime is up 33.5 percent this year compared to the same time last year, with more than 500 more crimes

However, a source reports that New York Post that police were “blindsided” by Adams’ announcement and believe he “jumped on this.”

“I’m not sure why they did it,” the source said. “Like everything else, it falls into our laps and we are expected to solve the problem without any guidance.

“It’s quite a hot mess.”

City Hall, however, insisted that the NYPD has known about this initiative for “months.”

And the NYPD released a statement later Wednesday that said, “To be clear, every city department received this directive yesterday, but we’ve been working with the mayor’s office on this important initiative for months.”

‘[We are] currently aligning its policies, guidance and training in line with the mayor’s directive received by the department on Tuesday.”

With transit crime at 33.5 percent and total crime at 26.7 percent, Adams said he felt it necessary to implement a “long-term strategy to help more people suffering from severe and untreated mental illness.” [to] find their way to treatment and recovery.’

