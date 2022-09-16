NYC is relocating migrants ‘who do not want to be in the Big Apple’ to Florida

New York City officials are going to fly migrants to Florida after claiming many of them didn’t want to come to the Big Apple.

The city’s immigration commissioner says many of the migrants transported from Texas by Governor Greg Abbott come from Venezuela.

Manuel Castro claims that the majority of illegal immigrants who have arrived in New York want to go to Florida because of their large community of Venezuelans.

His comments come just days after Mayor Eric Adams was seen with celebrities during New York Fashion Week, shortly after he told reporters that the city’s shelters were at “breaking point.”

Adams was out partying at the exclusive members club Aman New York in the Crown Building last night.

Castro told Fox news: ‘Many want to go to places like Florida where the largest community of Venezuelans lives.

‘We help them on their way to their actual final destination. We do our best. All states and all cities have a role to play here, not just New York and Chicago and other places.”

The mayor lived it out with tennis legend Serena Williams, Vogue’s editor Anna Wintour and Anne Hathaway on the Michael Kors runway show at Spring Studios in Manhattan.

New York City law requires the city to provide housing to anyone who requests it, and Castro adds that there are currently about 7,300 asylum seekers in the system.

The system has been so overwhelmed that City Hall has had to contract hotel rooms to accommodate the thousands entering the city.

In a statement on Wednesday, Adams lamented Abbott’s bus policy that has inundated the city with thousands of migrants and left a group of 60 without access to a shelter on Monday.

He said: ‘In this new and unforeseen reality, where we expect thousands more to arrive in the future, the city system is approaching its breaking point.

As a result, the city’s past practices, which never considered transporting thousands of people to New York City, must be reassessed.

“While some may want to use these extraordinary circumstances as an opportunity to play an unproductive game, we remain focused on supporting each of these individuals and families who need our city’s help.”

So far, Texas has sent 11,000 migrants by bus to the Big Apple, with the last group arriving from El Paso.

Adams saw farewell to celebrities Anne Hathaway, Anna Wintour and tennis legend Serena Williams at New York Fashion Week

The city has seen such an influx of immigrants that the shelters have been forced to turn away nearly 1,000 people who slept on the city’s streets.

Announcing that he was sending migrants to New York, Abbott said: “New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about in the sanctuary city.

“I hope he keeps his promise to welcome all migrants with open arms so that our flooded and overwhelmed border towns can find relief.”

The Texas border town of El Paso has been plunged into humanitarian crisis amid a spate of illegal border crossings that overwhelm border police facilities.

Border patrol facilities and shelters in western Texas towns have been overwhelmed in recent days, leading to a spate of so-called “street releases.”

Congressman Tony Gonzalez, a representative of the US GOP, said, “We’ve never seen anything like it. It’s a scene you’d see in a third world country, not the streets of El Paso.’

Since last Wednesday, 932 migrants have been released in what are commonly known as ‘street releases’ and Border Patrol calls ‘provisional releases’

US Customs and Border Protection says the number of people crossing the border illegally in the El Paso sector has averaged about 1,300 per day since early September.

It has led to scenes of misery, with hundreds of migrants sleeping on the streets without access to toilets or showers, and residents say the “smell of human waste is overpowering in the area.”

The situation in El Paso comes after the Biden administration officially extended special protections for Venezuelans called Temporary Protected Status, which protects some of them from deportation.

Migrants in Eagle Pass, 450 miles east along the border, are also said to have killed a guard dog and started eating animals in desperation.

According to the most recent figures from the Dutch DPA, barely 200,000 illegal immigrants were intercepted crossing the southern border in July.