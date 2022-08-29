NYC hit by spate of thefts on well-heeled residents by armed moped thieves

New York City has been hit by a spate of recent thefts by armed moped thieves who are aggressively driving up the city’s sidewalks and attacking unsuspecting victims.

Three of the most recent attacks took place over the weekend, in which thieves snatched a $12,000 watch from a man’s arm while he was walking in Chelsea, and the following day two women stole near the Guggenheim Museum on the Upper East. Side, fighting moped thieves trying to take their jewelry.

A third attack took place at Inwood. In all three, the thieves on bicycles jump the sidewalks, reach for their unsuspecting victims and attempt to rob them.

According to NYPD data, major crime in NYC is up 35 percent from the same time last year. Robberies, grand thefts and car thefts are fueling the crime wave.

This weekend’s moped attacks began on Friday when a 64-year-old man was ambushed as he walked along West 23rd Street to 7th Avenue in Chelsea at around 1 p.m.

Thieves on dirt bikes and a moped jumped the sidewalk in a bend. They snatched a $12,000 Rolex watch from the victim’s wrist, knocked it to the ground before running away. The victim suffered cuts to his right arm and hand.

The next day, two more brutal attacks involving moped thieves were reported in Manhattan, including one near one of the city’s most popular museums.

On Saturday, a pair of brutal thieves hit two 28-year-old women walking down a sidewalk just around the corner from the Guggenheim Museum on the Upper East Side.

Police say the attack took place around 12:17 a.m. on East 89th Street when the thieves attempted to snatch a chain from the woman’s neck, but the woman fought back from the thief’s reach, causing her to stumble to the ground.

As her friend tries to save her, the moped passenger jumps off the bike and lunges at them, once again trying to grab the victim’s chain, who now struggles and kicks at the thief on the sidewalk.

The two thieves gave up and drove off empty-handed on the moped. The woman who was attacked suffered minor injuries, police said, but refused medical attention.

In another brutal attack that same afternoon, two men on bicycles attempted to steal a necklace from an unsuspecting victim walking on the sidewalk in an Upper Manhattan neighborhood of Inwood.

According to police, the thieves drove a moped to the side on the corner of Nagle Avenue and Arden Street, where they chased a 29-year-old man.

One thief maneuvers the bike, while the other reaches out his hand and grabs it and hits it in the head.

A Good Samaritan comes to the rescue and the thieves flee the crime scene on the moped and three shots are said to have been fired. No one was injured in the incident.

“They are good people from the neighborhood who have helped each other,” said Miseal Romano ABC7.

“That’s a beautiful thing, and nice to be in the community where we take care of each other, even if it’s still pretty scary.”

Residents told ABC7 it’s not uncommon to see bicycles on the sidewalk, such as e-bikes used by delivery drivers, so New Yorkers aren’t always wary.

Many of the bikes, including those involved in the weekend incidents, don’t have number plates – making it more difficult for police to track them down. No arrests have been made.

In 2022 through August 21, there were about 3,000 more robberies reported to the NYPD than last year.

The number of crimes and rapes is also slightly higher than last year, but the number of victims of murders and shootings has decreased.

Mayor Eric Adams said he will not make phone calls to reduce the number of officers in the city, but will discourage “heavy-handed” policing of NYPD officers.

Police officers are part of the mayor’s “public security apparatus,” he said last week, adding: “You can’t remove the police from this equation,” which includes tackling the issues surrounding homelessness and improving the school system.

He added that he has no intention of stopping talking about crime in the Big Apple, saying, “I’m not going to be inconsistent and not talk about the violence that happens every day in our cities.”

The total crime rate has increased by a third so far this year, compared to the same period of 2021, with the crime rate reaching 16,692 on August 21, compared to 14,045 on the same date last year.

Images of ongoing violence in NYC have baffled the United States and much of the rest of the world, with fears that they are hindering efforts to lure workers and tourists back to the COVID-ravaged metropolis.