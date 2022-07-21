NYC health chiefs blame Feds for monkeypox cases spiraling in city, blaming lack of vaccine

Monkeypox cases exploded in New York City as the federal government failed to deliver vaccines quickly, the city’s chief of public health has maintained.

Speaking in an interview with CNNdr. NYC Health commissioner Ashwin Vasan warned that the city’s 500 case count — the highest in America — was likely just a fraction of the total.

He claimed the “main cause” of the disease’s rapid spread was the failure of federal officials to rapidly roll out vaccines against the disease.

New York City (NYC) and Washington DC are offering the shots every two weeks to gay or bisexual men who have multiple sexual partners in an effort to control the outbreak.

But their rollout has been criticized repeatedly for not offering enough doses, with available appointments being fully booked minutes after they open.

NYC is now delaying second doses — four weeks after the first dose — because the priority is rolling out the first shots. The city says this is safe, but other experts have expressed concern that this has not been tested before.

dr. Ashwin Vasan, head of the New York City Department of Health, said the city was struggling to control monkeypox because it was not getting enough shots from the central government.

Speaking about rolling out the monkeypox vaccine, Vasan said it proved to be “challenging” with several technical issues.

“But the real problem here is access to the vaccine supply,” he said, “and that’s a national issue.”

“We need to start seeing a lot more vaccines, and the rest of these things will smooth out as people get access to the preventative therapies they want.”

CDC chief insists monkey pox outbreak is NOT spiraling out of control The CDC director insisted that warnings that monkeypox has spiraled out of control on Monday were “misinformed and off-base” despite US cases quadrupling in two weeks. dr. Rochelle Walensky also claimed in a statement that it was still possible to “significantly reduce” infections thanks to more testing – with about 10,000 swabs a day – more vaccines and more awareness. Walensky’s comments came after Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner, warned on Sunday that the window to get a handle on the tropical disease was likely already closed. He hit the mark with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and also accused the agency of repeating the same mistakes as when Covid first arrived.

‘We really need a lot more vaccine. I know our partners are working hard in Washington and elsewhere, but we need that as soon as possible.”

NYC has received more than 40,000 doses of the Jynneous jab to date, all of which are administered as first doses.

But demand remains high, with appointments fully booked within minutes of being released.

Nationwide, nearly 200,000 jabs have been distributed to states so far.

America has also placed orders for millions of additional doses — in a sign that officials expect to use many more shots.

When asked if the current case count for NYC was accurate, Vasan said, “I think we can definitively say no.

“And that’s because we’re just now starting to ramp up clinical trials.

“I think in the coming weeks we will see the number of cases increase across the country as the number of clinical trials increases.”

On preventing the spread of the disease, he added: ‘I will say that abstinence as a message doesn’t really work. We know this.

“It’s not a good public health tool because it’s really about giving people the information to make safe choices, but we need to understand that we need to meet them where they are with those choices and give them the information to help them.” to tell how monkeypox is transmitted.’

The vaccine rollout in New York City was criticized when it began last month for being announced via Twitter, meaning the message got to those on the social media platform first.

It offered walk-ins for the first 24 hours, before being scrapped due to high demand for the recordings.

The rollout was also criticized after a technical glitch caused thousands to book their vaccination appointments early.

The health ministry had said it would not release the vaccination schedules until after noon, but the appointments went live early via a separate link that had been used to make appointments during the first round of vaccinations.

Earlier this month, the city also announced it was delaying the second doses because it wasn’t getting enough shots from the federal government.

NYC also undertook contact tracing, although it appears that the rash-causing virus does not appear to be curbing, with many cases surfacing unrelated to other infections.

America is rolling out the Jynneous vaccine to fight the virus, which is given as two doses four weeks apart.

It also has more than a million doses of the ACAM2000 vaccine available, but this is not used because it comes with serious side effects.