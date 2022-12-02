NYC has a job posting for Rat Czar looking for the leader of the Rat Pack. This listing pays up to $170,000

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

New York City Mayor Eric Adams may be dealing with rising crime and a homeless problem, but he’s made it clear he’s willing to shell out big bucks for someone who can get rid of the city’s rats.

Adams announced Thursday a vacancy for what he calls the Big Apple’s “Rat Czar,” better known as Citywide Director of Rodent Mitigation.

The job, which pays between $120,000 and $170,000, is on the list for anyone with a background in city planning, project management or government work, but it seems the Democratic mayor wants someone with flair for the position.

Adams tweeted, “There is NOTHING I hate more than rats. If you have the drive, determination and killer instinct it takes to take on New York City’s relentless rat population, your dream job awaits.”

The description goes even further, describing the job as doing “the impossible” to stop the city’s rats.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams may be dealing with rising crime and a homeless problem, but he’s made it clear he’s willing to pay big bucks for someone who can eradicate the city’s rats

Adams announced a vacancy on Thursday for what he calls the Big Apple’s “Rat Czar,” better known as Citywide Director of Rodent Mitigation

It also suggests that you have a: “reckless attitude, sly wit, and a general aura of badassery.” Knowledge of PowerPoint is also necessary.

There’s a dark side to the position, though, as it says you’ll need ‘stamina and stagecraft’ and that ‘the ideal candidate is highly motivated and somewhat bloodthirsty’.

That’s what a city council member said CBS news

that the city has had a 71 percent increase in rat sightings since 2020.

Adams held a press conference in October where he said “fighting rats” was a high priority with crime and inequality as what he focused on in his effort to make New York a livable city.

The posting notes, “Despite their successful public engagement strategy and brutal social media presence, rats are not our friends. Rodents spread disease, damage homes and wiring, and even try to control the movements of kitchen workers in an attempt to take over human jobs.”

A city council member told CBS News that the city has seen a 71 percent increase in rats since 2020

Adams held a press conference in October where he said “fighting rats” was at the top of the list with crime and inequality as what he focused on in his effort to make New York a livable city.

This is perhaps a reference to a time when rats ate everything from pizza, bagels to salad went viral online.

The first rodent to take social media by storm for its larger than life appetite was Pizza Rat.

In September 2015, New Yorkers were amazed when footage surfaced showing him carrying a very large slice of pizza down the steps of a subway station.

Despite the slab being larger, the rat managed to drag it down several flights of stairs before being forced to admit defeat.

The video clip of his brave attempt went viral.

Salad Rat joins other social media stars storming Pizza Rat (left) and Bagel Rat (right)

Donut Rat (left) and Coffee Rat (right)

A month later, Donut Rat appeared on social media after footage captured the rodent at East Broadway station on Oct. 30 carrying the donut to a hidden location.

A few months later, another star was born with Bagel Rat when two rats were demolishing a bagel.

It seemed they both just wanted to fit in with the commuter crowd, enjoying a classic New York breakfast while waiting for the morning subway.

Then, in 2019, Coffee Rat showed up, when the caffeinated creature was filmed dragging an empty cup of coffee across a Brooklyn subway platform.

The rat czar posting’s “statement of values” is stated as, “Rats will hate this job posting.” But 8.8 million New Yorkers and your city government stand ready to work with you to reduce the rat population, increase cleanliness and prevent the plague.”

New York City residency within 90 days of taking the job is required.