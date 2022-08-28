NYC ‘grifter’ roommate is FINALLY evicted from West Village apartment after years of refusing to pay

A squatter who refused to move out of a West Village apartment for two years has finally been evicted after falling $72,000 in rent arrears and terrorizing the woman who rented it out to her.

Kate Gladstone, 46, was thrown from Heidi Russell’s apartment on Thursday by a judge, who said the con man had made her landlady’s life ‘unbearable’.

She moved in with her daughter and dog in June 2019. Russell’s mother became ill shortly afterwards and she asked Gladstone to move out so she could live with her ailing parent, but Gladstone refused.

The shameless squatter paid just one month’s rent — $2,000 — and claimed to have struggled to delay an offer to evict her.

She had another windfall when the COVID pandemic triggered a state moratorium on evictions, making it impossible to evict tenants.

But Russell’s ordeal — which involved walking the streets to avoid running into Gladstone in her rented apartment — finally came to an end after that rule was lifted earlier this month.

Gladstone says she will appeal the ruling, but her chances of returning to Russell’s apartment seemed slim.

She covered her face and declined to comment when confronted and photographed by the New York Post during startup.

Gladstone “flew off the handle and yelled, ‘No, no, impossible, you’re going to ruin my life…I’m not leaving,'” Russell told the New York Post.

In court documents, Russell claimed that Gladstone’s method of substantiating that claim involved taking her daughter to the room she rented while she slept in the living room.

The papers also reported that Gladstone threatened to sue Russell and that she had moved boxes of her belongings into the living room.

Despite Russell’s request, Gladstone continued to refuse to leave, stopped paying rent and tried to take over the apartment for himself.

But a housing judge Evon M. Asforis ruled on Aug. 5 that Gladstone should be evicted from the apartment for making life “unbearable” for Russell.

According to court documents from 2019, when Russell first sued Gladstone, the new roommate took over the living room, kitchen and bathroom, removed smoke detectors and wrote strange messages directly on the walls.

“We have over $50,000 in debt and are growing every month because of all these things,” Russell said last year. “We cannot leave it to one judge. This is my life, this is our home. It’s like they don’t even care.’

In addition, Russell claimed that Gladstone, a self-proclaimed documentary filmmaker, would spray her with cleaning products and saturate door handles and doors with the liquid, according to the lawsuit.

Russell said she resorted to using the bathroom at friends’ homes or at nearby laundry facilities, while also trying to avoid interacting with Gladstone and her daughter by wearing headphones when she got home.

Another of Gladstone’s behavior, according to Russell, was to sit in the dark and take her in when Russell came home.

Russell told the paper that Gladstone would steal her food, approach her when she used the bathroom or kitchen, and let her dog pee in the apartment. Russell said Gladstone accused her of scaring her daughter too.

Russell said Gladstone would be evicted from her home in March but the coronavirus prevented it as courts banned evictions amid the pandemic.

That’s why Russell said she would have to leave her own apartment during the day to avoid Gladstone.

“She made me homeless during the pandemic,” Russell told the paper. ‘I’m in the street, with my mask and my old dog in a carriage. It just took over our lives.’

The apartment at 129 Barrow Street was supposed to be a temporary home for Gladstone, but she used the eviction moratorium to continue making Russell’s life “unbearable.”

Russell said she was attached to Gladstone until July, when the woman suddenly left for 17 days.

During that time, Russell said she changed the locks for fear Gladstone would have shared the keys with someone else. When Gladstone returned and was unable to enter the apartment where she was reportedly squatting, she went to the housing court to claim she had been illegally locked out.

A judge said Russell should allow Gladstone back into her home and only city marshals could legally remove her.

Gladstone abused the deportation moratorium put in place during the pandemic, claiming she was facing financial difficulties, putting the case on hold for months.

Court files obtained by the paper indicate she was charged with squatting, harassing landlords and refusing to pay rent, and was arrested twice — once for alleged stalking and a second for forgery and large theft after she allegedly stole an ex’s credit card and to pay for hotel rooms.

Matt Titus, an author and matchmaker who rented Gladstone’s West Village apartment in 2017, told the paper she is “absolutely one of the most despicable, horrible people I’ve ever encountered.”

He claimed she squatted in his apartment with her daughter for months, ruining his credit rating and leaving him $20,000 in debt.

Potential landlords have now been warned to be wary of Gladstone, fearing she will strike again and make someone else’s life a misery.