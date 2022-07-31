With nearly 40 percent more robberies in New York City, it may come as no surprise that a local pharmacy has taken the extreme steps to lock up cases of spam.

Twitter user Willy Staley saw the $3.99 cans of processed meat sealed in a theft-proof plastic container at the Duane Reade in the Port Authority’s bus depot in Midtown Manhattan — known as one of New York’s dirtiest areas.

Staley also found a $3.49 can of Celebrity ham, which sells for a similar price, protected by the same measure.

The New York Post caught a shopper remarking “I’ve never seen that before” laughing at the anti-theft measure.

While this is not a citywide policy or maintained by every Duane Reade in the city, other products are often locked up in other locations.

An employee of the Duane Reade in Times Square on West 44th Street said they lock up ice.

The area is a mecca for vagrants, sparking speculation that ready-to-use items have been put away as a popular target for thieves.

A Twitter user noted the new policy, whereby the meat substitute sold for $3.99 is sealed in a plastic container at the Duane Reade in the Port Authority’s bus depot.

Many blame everything from 9.1 percent inflation to a 37 percent spike in crime in the Big Apple — as well as the aforementioned homelessness problems, which have gotten worse since COVID hit the US.

Jenny Kenny, 43, was visiting from Kentucky and said: Fox news she couldn’t believe how much stuff was stored there.

Others found it funny or even insulting that the cheap cans of Spam and Starkist Tuna would be protected.

An employee of one of the pharmacies derided the practice as “security theater” and suggested that “if you really needed it, you should step on it”, citing a man who managed to get away with an electric appliance despite the case. razor worth $38.

According to the latest data from the NYPD, published on July 27, crime and robberies in total have increased by 39 and 36 percent, respectively, in the Big Apple.

However, the number of shooting incidents has decreased by almost six percent compared to the same period last year.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has promised New Yorkers time and again that he will tackle crime and has even campaigned on it.

“We’re going to turn this crime around, and when we do, people will really see the progress we’ve made in other parts of the city,” he said earlier this month.

He also blamed the city’s criminal justice system for the increase in violence.

“It’s unfortunate that the climate we work in… where the entire criminal justice system has turned away from the public and the public’s rights to live safely in their city,” he said. “We got nearly 3,800 guns off the streets and many of the people who carried those guns were able to get back out on the streets.”

Crime has skyrocketed in New York City in recent years. This year, crime is up 36 percent so far compared to the same time last year

The Supreme Court also last month overturned NYC’s gun laws and overturned a 108-year-old law that required New Yorkers to have a “good reason” to carry a concealed weapon.

The 6-3 ruling overturned the opinion of a lower court, which upheld the law limiting licenses to carry concealed weapons in public only to those who demonstrate “good reason.”

Judge Clarence Thomas provided the majority opinion, writing that New York law prevented law-abiding citizens from exercising their Second Amendment rights.