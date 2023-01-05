NY woman calls Rudy Giuliani ‘sexist sexual predator and abuser’ in sexual harassment lawsuit

A former employee of Rudy Giuliani has filed a $3.1 million sexual harassment lawsuit against him, claiming he abused her while she endured toxic work conditions.

Noelle Dunphy, a writer and business consultant who worked for Giuliani as of 2019, said the two had a romantic relationship, but claimed things changed when he started abusing alcohol and demanding sexual favors from her, the Daily beast reports.

In her lawsuit filed Wednesday in the New York Supreme Court, Dunphy wrote, “Rudolph W. Giuliani, the former U.S. attorney, once hailed as ‘America’s mayor,’ is a sexist sexual predator and abuser.”

She also alleged that he made racist and bigoted comments in his office and threatened to shut her up by bringing up his ties to former President Donald Trump.

Noelle Dunphy (left), a writer and business consultant, accused Rudy Giuliani of sexually harassing her when she worked for him between 2019 and 2021

Dunphy filed a $3.1 million lawsuit against the former New York mayor, alleging he also created a toxic work environment and threatened her when she tried to speak out

According to the lawsuit, Dunphy, who is representing herself, began working for Giuliani after he hired her in January 2019 for “business development work and other work.”

“It started with Rudy being my boss and lawyer and then it turned romantic,” Dunphy told the Daily Beast.

She said Giuliani offered his legal advice at the time to help her “achieve justice” over the abuse she suffered earlier in life.

However, instead of legal advice, the lawsuit alleged that Giuliani “would often become intoxicated while discussing legal matters, and he used his counsel to pressure her for sexual quid pro quo during attorney-client consultations.”

“As a result of Giuliani’s legal malpractice, [Dunphy] was re-victimized, re-victimized, traumatized again, left with no legal recourse, and significantly worse off than before Giuliani agreed to represent her in hopes of getting justice for abuse,” the lawsuit states.

Instead, Giuliani tapped into the traumatic details of [Dunphy’s] previous victimization to fulfill his morally bankrupt sexual compulsions and fetishes.”

Giuliani’s attorney, Robert Costello, said his client denied the allegations and said Dunphy was never an employee of the former New York City mayor.

“These are defamatory allegations made by a person without an attorney, because no attorney would associate with this nonsense,” the attorney said in a statement.

Dunphy claimed she entered into a romantic relationship with Giuliani after he hired her in January 2019, with the lawyer reportedly offering her his services

Dunphy said that instead of providing legal insight into an abuse case she suffered, Giuliani victimized her again by demanding sexual favors in exchange for his help

Along with the sexual harassment allegations, Dunphy alleged that Giuliani had created a toxic work environment fueled by heavy drinking.

Despite efforts to cultivate a public image of himself as “the mayor of America,” Giuliani regularly made racist, bigoted, anti-Semitic, anti-LGBTQ and misogynistic remarks, often during confused and hostile alcohol-laced diatribes, which caused the workplace toxicity under his leadership, contributing to the chronic and pervasive violations of applicable New York State and New York City laws prohibiting discrimination in the workplace,” the lawsuit states.

The suit also alleged that Giuliani would start drinking alcohol first thing in the morning and continue to drink throughout the day, which “proves his behavior as [Dunphy’s] boss and lawyer.’

Then in 2021, after allegedly being subjected to more sexual harassment, Dunphy said Giuliani fired her for no reason and did not pay her for the work she did.

While she agreed to be “an off-the-books, secret employee,” she told the Daily Beast that she had hard evidence regarding her allegations of non-payment and toxic work environment.

When she complained, the lawsuit alleges that Giuliani had threatened to keep her quiet.

“In those moments, Giuliani threatened [Dunphy] with further retaliation if she did not remain silent, stating that his private investigators and political connections to President Trump enabled him to retaliate in other ways, explicit and implicit,” she wrote in the lawsuit.

Dunphy also accused Giuliani of creating a toxic work environment, saying he was often drunk and making racist and bigoted comments in his office

Giuliani has denied all allegations, claiming that Dunphy never worked for him

Dunphy ultimately claims the alcohol abuse was spurred by Giuliani’s divorce from his third ex-wife Judith and his mounting political and legal controversies during the final years of the Trump administration.

According to her website and LinkedIn, Dunphy is a writer and business development consultant who previously worked for an ABC news station in Rhode Island.

She touts her shift into politics, working at events with Trump, Giuliani, the Clintons, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, and a slew of other former politicians.

Her blog also features many photos of her and Giuliani posing at events between 2017 and 2020.