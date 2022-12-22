NY toy, coat, school supply drive nets 1.4k donations

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — New York’s annual statewide donation drive to help families in need in all 10 regions of the state concluded Wednesday. Donations of new unwrapped toys, coats, and school supplies were collected to help community organizations during the holiday season.

“As the holiday season approaches, the spirit of giving is alive and well in New York,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “I thank everyone who participated for their enormous generosity, which will bring happiness and holiday joy to families who need it most.”

1,435 donations, including 1,022 toys, were made via return locations set up by the Bureau for General Services. The donated toys, coats, jackets, school supplies and winter clothing will be distributed by community organizations such as the United Way of New York State to families in underserved communities across the state.

Victory Church will open its doors to requests for holiday gifts on Wednesday



“OGS is proud to support New York State’s Holiday Toy, Coat, and School Supply Drive, and I would like to join with Governor Hochul in thanking all the generous New Yorkers who have donated to this important cause,” said Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy. “Opening our hearts and giving to others is what the holiday season is all about.”