NY Times profits falls $7m to $51m as it swallows up losses from $550m purchase of The Athletic

The New York Times saw its operating profit drop $7.2 million to $51 million after its February acquisition of The Athletic, despite revenue of $555.7 million, up 11.5% year over year.

Operating losses at The Athletic, which was bought by the Times for a staggering $550 million, were $12.6 million for the most recent quarter from April to June, up from about $19.4 million in the first quarter.

The Times now has 9.17 million paying subscribers after 180,000 last quarter and aims to reach 15 million subscribers by 2027.

One subscriber can subscribe to Times products other than the newspaper, including The Athletic and Wirecutter.

Meredith Kopit Levien, president and chief executive officer of the Times, said in a statement: “Our second quarter results demonstrate that we are making tangible progress in our strategy of becoming the essential subscription for every English-speaking person who wants to understand and engage wants to be with the world.’

The statement outlined the reasons for the increase in sales and said the increase was “mainly driven by the growth in the number of subscribers to the company’s digital products.”

They also added that the increase was due in part to “subscriptions moving towards higher prices due to introductory pricing, as well as the inclusion of subscription revenue from The Athletic.”

As the publication bolsters its digital readership and subscriber base, they took an expected hit in their print subscription revenue, seeing it drop 2.8% to $144.9 million.

Advertising revenue for the company is up 4.1% in the last quarter, and while print advertising revenue is up 15.1%, the Times continues to see more digital advertising revenue, up 2.4 percent. % have fallen.

Print ads rose to $48.1 million, while digital ads fell to $69.3 million, making up 4% less of the Times’ revenue compared to the same quarter last year.

The online advertising market has warmed up in recent months, partly due to historical increases in inflation and also due to changes in exchange rates.

Digital ad revenue declined primarily due to the macroeconomic environment,” they said in the statement, adding that there were “fewer programmatic ad impressions.”

The Athletic slightly outperformed expectations, generating $19.5 million in revenue, largely driven by the 50,000 standalone subscribers it acquired in the quarter.

Kopit Levien said “we’ve moved faster than initially expected by adding it to the bundle,” meaning the company predicts The Athletic’s effect on overall profits “will be less negative than we predicted at the time.” of acquisition’.

The Times also said they’ve seen an increase in engagement when it comes to the games they offer after purchasing the famous word puzzle ‘Wordle’ earlier this year.

“Weekly active users of Wordle have fallen from peak as expected, but they remain high and we have successfully capitalized on portal demand to increase engagement across our broader portfolio of games,” the statement read.

The number of users engaging with two or more games on the NYT website has “nearly doubled quarter-over-quarter,” according to Kopit Levien, though she declined to state how many people had subscribed to the company’s news product compared to the other products .