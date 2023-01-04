NY sees 8000% increase in sports betting since 2021

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — The Supreme Court has lifted the federal ban on sports betting, allowing states to legalize it in 2018 if they choose. Since then, many states have benefited from this removal, fueling significant growth in sports betting.

Investigate through Sportsbook review analyzed state reports of hand amount (total dollars wagered) and gross gaming revenue (total dollars won by a sportsbook) monthly. With the data, Sportsbook Review concluded the states that spent the most overall, along with breaking down the 2021 and 2022 totals.

The study places New Jersey at the top of the list with the most money since 2018 with more than $31 billion. By 2022, New Jersey residents will wager more than $8 billion in 2022, the second-highest total in the nation. Following New Jersey, Nevada comes with a $27 billion stake and more than $7.5 billion in 2022. Our beloved empire state ranks fifth with $15 billion, but sees its grab grow from $176 million in 2021 to a leading $14 billion in 2022, an increase of 8,000%. Sportsbook review reports the rest of the list as follows,

