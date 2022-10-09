NY Rep. Lee Zeldin says 2 people shot in front of his home

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Congressman and Republican nominee for Governor Lee Zeldin says his family is safe after two people were shot dead outside his Long Island home on Sunday.

Zeldin said in a statement that he does not know the identities of the two people who were shot but that they were found under his porch and in the bushes outside his home in Shirley, New York. The congressman and his wife were not at home at the time of the shooting, but their teenage daughters were in the house and heard gunshots and screams, he said in the statement released by his office.

Zeldin said his daughters locked themselves in a bathroom and called 911. The family is shocked, but okay, he said.

He said police officers were at his home on Sunday night for an investigation and looking over the home’s security cameras. The two people who were shot have been taken to local hospitals, he said.

The Suffolk County Police Department has issued a brief statement saying it is investigating the shooting. Police had no information about how the shots were fired, a spokeswoman said.

Zeldin, who is going up against Democratic government Kathy Hochul, has made rising crime and violent crime a focus of his campaign.

“Like so many New Yorkers, crime has literally made its way to our front door,” Zeldin said.

It’s the second fear he’s had in a few months. In July, he was attacked while campaigning in upstate New York when a man approached him on stage and pushed a sharp object near his head and neck. He was unharmed and the man was arrested.

PART: