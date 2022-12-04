NY police sergeant killed after learner driver, 16, hits him two weeks after getting his permit

The boy was taken to hospital with critical injuries where he was treated

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A seasoned New York police sergeant who was nine months short of retirement was killed when a 16-year-old, who had gotten his license just three weeks earlier, hit him in a BMW M5.

Married father-of-two Sergeant Frank Gualdino, 53, was hit in his patrol car in Yonkers on Dec. 1 when the boy lost control and slid into an oncoming vehicle.

Guadlino, a 24-year veteran, was on duty and drove an unmarked 2012 Chevrolet Impala during the horror hit.

Because the BMW driver was a minor, his identity has not been released.

He was in critical condition with extensive blunt force injuries following the crash and was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx along with Gualdino, who later died.

Gualdino is survived by his wife, 14-year-old son and 20-year-old daughter.

Dashcam video of a car traveling in the same direction as the BMW showed it losing traction and slamming into oncoming traffic.

Sergeant Frank Gualdino (pictured), 53, a married father of two, was hit in his patrol car in Yonkers on Dec. 1 when the boy lost control of the BMW and slid into the oncoming lane

A dashcam video filmed from a car traveling in the same direction as the BMW showed it losing traction and slamming into oncoming traffic

Police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza described Gualdino, who was due to retire in August, as a “police officer.”

Frank was a great guy. He was a personal friend, he was an asset to this job, he was an asset to this job and he was an asset to the community,” Sapienza said at a news conference Friday morning. local newspaper The Journal News reported.

“This is a tragic, tragic loss for us,” he added. Mayor Mike Spano also expressed his condolences, Fox 5 reported.

“Our hearts are heavy as the City of Yonkers has suffered an insurmountable loss. Sergeant Frank Gualdino was a police officer and the epitome of Yonkers Finest,” he said.

“Yonkers is a tight-knit community, and when we lose a member of our law enforcement community, we all feel grief,” Spano added.

“Frank was someone we all know and love.” The BMW also crashed into a Westchester County bus.

The bus driver and several passengers were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The 24-year veteran of the Yonkers Police Department, Guadlino, was on duty and driving an unmarked 2012 Chevrolet Impala when the crash occurred Thursday night

The BMW also crashed into a Westchester County bus. The bus driver and several passengers were treated at the scene for minor injuries

“Our hearts are heavy as the City of Yonkers has suffered an insurmountable loss. Sergeant Frank Gualdino was a police officer and the epitome of Yonkers Finest,” said Mayor Mike Spano

Gualdino lived in Mahopac with a wife, a daughter in college, and a teenage son. He was promoted to sergeant in 2019 after 21 years of service and became a supervisor in the traffic unit, according to The Journal News.

It reported that in October, Gualdino saved the life of a three-year-old boy who passed out at his grandfather’s funeral. Gualdino rushed the boy to the hospital in his patrol car.

The mayor also spoke about the teenage boy and the tragedy for his family. “We were all 16 once. We have teenagers in our families,” he said.