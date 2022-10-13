NY man sentenced to 3 years in prison for selling MILLIONS in counterfeit uniforms to US Air Force

A Brooklyn, New York man has been convicted of involvement in a scheme to make and sell counterfeit military uniforms that did not comply with security protocols.

Ramin Kohanbash, 52, was sentenced to 40 months in prison after pleading guilty in June 2019 to charges including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and dealing in counterfeit goods.

According to a US Justice Department release, Kohanbash oversaw “the development, manufacture and importation” of $20 million worth of US military uniforms and equipment that were passed around as “genuine American-made products.”

Instead, the products were made in China and widely failed to meet safety guidelines imposed by the military.

The implications of Kohanbash’s actions could have been deadly for many US military personnel.

“Some of these products lacked critical safety features or did not meet safety specifications, endangering the health and safety of military personnel wearing them,” DOJ representatives said.

More than 13,000 counterfeit jackets that “cannot stand up to enemies’ night vision goggles” were distributed to U.S. air bases around the world, officials said.

About 18,500 non-flame retardant hoods were also distributed to members of the Air Force.

Along with the man’s three years in prison, a judge ordered him to forfeit the $20 million he earned from the sales.

In addition, Kohanbash will have to make restitutions to companies that have been “victims of his conduct,” United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha said.

One of the victims, a Rhode Island company, lost more than $600,000 after they unknowingly distributed the products they were given by Kohanbash.

The Equipment That Could Have Failed US Forces More than $20 million worth of fake uniforms and equipment were sold by the three men, according to DOJ officials Kohanbash provided Klein with real clothes, clothing and equipment, which Klein then reworked into made in China and decorated with fake labels US law prohibits making military equipment in certain countries, including China Klein manufactured the goods containing false markings resembling those registered with the US Patent and Trademark Office 13,332 counterfeit jackets that could not withstand enemies’ night vision goggles were distributed to Air Force bases 18,597 hoods that were not flame resistant were sent to US Air Force bases For his work, Klein received $10.9 million from Kohanbash

Company representatives also reported “significant damage to relationships with long-term military customers.”

“American soldiers risk their lives every day to defend the nation,” said U.S. Attorney Cunha. “But the risks they face should never come from the uniforms they wear and the equipment they wear.

“In this case, defendants’ actions did just that, replacing substandard, foreign-made counterfeit products with American products. I am extremely pleased that the suspects charged in this case are being held accountable for their actions.”

Another conspirator in the case, Bernard Klein, 40, was convicted in 2021 for his role in the plan that endangered American lives.

Klein was ordered to spend 18 months in prison, followed by three years of federal supervision. He also had to pay a $15,000 fine and repay a $400,000 fine.

In a civil suit, Klein also paid nearly $350,000 to resolve liability to the US under the federal False Claims Act.

The 40-year-old admitted at the time that he had arranged the manufacture of the counterfeit goods in China and Pakistan.

Court documents in 2021 revealed that the two men teamed up to carry out the plan, with Klein receiving $10.9 million from Kohanbash for his work.

Klein received samples of real clothing, clothing and equipment from Kohanbash, for reverse engineering in China, the documents say.

Kohanbash co-conspirator Bernard Klein “was given samples of real clothing, clothing and equipment for reverse engineering in China from Kohanbash,” documents say.

Before mass production of the counterfeit goods was approved, Klein provided a pre-production sample of the counterfeit and mislabeled goods to Kohanbash, and Klein emailed photographs of the counterfeit goods, as well as false hangtags and labels, to Kohanbash for approval. the DOJ said in 2021.

The products were sold to the US military and its suppliers, and the men used fake certification letters claiming that the uniforms and equipment were made in the US.

US laws prohibit the production of military products in some countries, including China.

A third man also charged in this incident will be sentenced on October 20, 2022.

Terry Roe, 49, of Burlington, ND, ran the company that sold uniform items and equipment to the United States military and its base supply centers, the National Guard, police and other government agencies.

Roe was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and dealing in counterfeit goods; mail fraud and complicity; and trade in counterfeit goods and complicity.

“The Defense Criminal Investigative Service (DCIS), the law enforcement arm of the Department of Defense (DoD) Office of Inspector General, is fully committed to protecting the integrity of the DoD supply chain,” said Special Agent Patrick J. Hegarty in charge of the DCIS Northeast Field Office.

“Supplying counterfeit products to the DoD endangers the lives of US military personnel and violates public trust. This investigation and subsequent prosecution demonstrate DCIS’s continued commitment to working with its law enforcement partners to hold those defrauding the DoD accountable.”

Civil settlements with Klein, Kohanbash and Roe have recouped an estimated $2 million.

The cases were pursued by US assistant attorneys Sandra R. Hebert, Richard B. Myrus and Lee H. Vilker.