NY Gov blasts woke Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg for ‘going soft’ on ax-wielding McDonald’s thug

The New York governor has questioned why the Manhattan District Attorney has released a man who terrorized McDonald’s customers with an axe.

Michael Palacios, a 31-year-old bicycle messenger, jumped wildly into the crowd at 2:30 a.m. Friday at a Lower East Side branch of the fast food chain.

He admitted he had been drinking and said he was angry that people in the restaurant were laughing at him when a woman turned down his advances.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul questioned Monday why Alvin Bragg has not ordered that he be held pending trial.

Palacios was released Friday afternoon after being charged with criminal mischief and criminal possession of weapons.

None of the charges against him qualified for bail under the state’s controversial reform laws.

Michael Palacios appeared extremely angry when he threw his ax hard on the furniture at a McDonald’s in Manhattan in the early morning of Friday

Hochul said there were “many players in a criminal justice system, starting with the arresting officers who determine which charges to bring, as well as the prosecutor, who will decide whether or not to stick with that course or face charges from what is recommended.

“We’re actually asking what the thought process was and the decisions that were just made because we have a question about it.

“Because they have the freedom to charge in a different way that makes them eligible for bail.”

Palacios became enraged when a woman at the Delancy Street restaurant turned down his advances — and others inside laughed at him.

On Monday, he told ABC News that he never intended to hurt anyone, and that he just wanted to teach them a lesson about making fun of him.

“I didn’t mean to hurt anyone,” he said.

“I didn’t mean to put anyone in the hospital or cut anyone to pieces.

“The reason I pulled out the hatchet was, ‘Okay, I’m going back to these guys.’

“I’m going to make sure they don’t jump me again.”

He insisted he was a “normal man” and not mentally ill.

He said he had an ax in his backpack because as a bicycle messenger he sometimes had to cut down trees that blocked his way.

“I wanted to intimidate them,” he said, when asked why he threw his ax at furniture in McDonald’s.

“Besides, I wanted to show them that the ax was real.”