NY fire captain ‘pressured black firefighter to attend racist party at Rochester mansion

A New York fire captain pressured a black firefighter to attend a racist party at a Rochester mansion with a Trump cutout and KFC buckets for Juneteenth flags.

Captain Jeffrey Krywy took firefighters Jerrod Jones, 40, who is black; McKenzie ‘Mack’ Neal and Aurelio ‘Angel’ Perez at the East Avenue house during their service on July 11.

Krywy has since resigned from his position – before the disciplinary proceedings that could have led to his termination could begin.

The party, which was at the home of dentist Nicholas Nicosia and his wife Mary, was private, but Krywy is said to have insisted they go.

Jones filed a claim on Aug. 11 — indicating he plans to file a lawsuit — against the Rochester Fire Department (RFD) and the City of Rochester.

“We will use the attached document as a basis for our lawsuit going forward. But we’d rather settle the matter with the city,” Jones’ attorney, Nate McMurray, told DailyMail.com on Wednesday.

Jones (pictured) said he saw a cutout of Trump in the driveway, photos of politicians on stilts and buckets of KFC to Juneteenth flags while he was at the party

Jones, a 14-year veteran of the Corps, said he was “immediately” uncomfortable when he noticed a “large cutout of former President Donald Trump” in the driveway upon arrival.

He also saw that “two large flags from the Juneteenth celebrations adorned the lawn,” the statement said notice.

“At the flags, he saw buckets of Kentucky Fried Chicken prominently displayed—an obvious use of the racist trope repurposed by bigots to mock black Americans,” the message read.

There were also photos of “local Democratic politicians on stilts over the grass and around the backyard, including members of the Rochester Police Accountability Board and a photo of Councilor Mitch Gruber and many others.”

And there was a woman in a red wig posing as Democratic County legislator Rachel Barnhart and attendees reportedly yelled “sexually explicit comments” at her.

“The woman danced in a mocking but sexual way to please those in attendance,” the report read.

The party took place in a mansion on East Avenue (pictured)

The Nicosias (pictured) reportedly talked to Jones and Mary allegedly offered the firefighter to take the buckets of chicken home

Neal reportedly apologized to Jones, stating, “We shouldn’t be here. These are bulls***.’

RFD members are not allowed to “attend partisan political events, let alone events advocating prejudice that hates or otherwise discredits the RFD.”

Perez reportedly didn’t say anything, but the post claimed this was “custom and culture for less experienced members,” but he seemed “uncomfortable.”

Nicosia had come to meet Jones at the party, the message said, “to neutralize any potential negative effects of Jones’ presence.”

While speaking to the homeowner, Jones noted that the impersonator handed Krywy a gift bag, containing a Juneteenth cup and a bottle of Cognac liquor — which is “another racist trope used to humiliate black Americans.”

‘I didn’t know the captain’ [Krywy] was a Cognac man,” Jones yelled mockingly at his superior, the report said. Krywy reportedly responded by telling his men not to take pictures.

Jones claimed that the captain and homeowner then walked out and talked “nervous” and that no one at the party told Jones their “real names.”

As the party went on, the three firefighters reportedly wanted to leave the party, and at one point Nicosia’s wife Mary Znidarsic-Nicosia Jones asked if he wanted to “take the chicken home,” which he declined.

She would then have asked: ‘Are you sure? It’s KFC!’ Neal then offered to take the rest of the chicken to the fire station for the others on duty, which Mary obliged.

About 40 minutes after they arrived at the party, the four of them left. Neal later asked Jones and Perez, “How the hell was that?”

Jones, who has been employed for 14 years, is currently on furlough and is suing $3 million in emotional damages and $1 million in compensatory damages

Jones’ Attorney Nate McMurray Calls for Publication of Investigation Results

Jones reported the incident to Acting Battalion Commander George Smith. The chief was reportedly “shocked” and promised “immediate action,” but Jones claimed no investigation had taken place and that he and Krywy would work together the next shift.

Krywy has since retired before the termination process could begin after he received the investigation results, forcing him to “resign from the service,” Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said.

Jones is now asking a court to award him $3 million in emotional damages and $1 million in compensatory damages.

“What happened to me a month ago touched me very deeply,” Jones said at a news conference.

Jones also said he was fighting for this because he has two kids and doesn’t want them to “go through what I’ve been through.”

DailyMail.com has attempted to contact the Rochester Fire Department for comment.