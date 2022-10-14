NY Democrat congressional candidate released tape of him having SEX with adult actress on PornHub

A candidate for Congress in New York tries to draw attention to both his campaign and the cause of legalizing sex work by acting as if it were.

Mike Itkis, a third-party Liberal candidate in New York’s 12th district and the current major on the U.S. Army Reserve, is running to dethrone Jerrold Nadler in November after gaining ballot entry in September.

One of Itkis’ main campaign themes is to decriminalize sex work, so to promote it he took part in a porn movie that he posted on the sex site PornHub at his own expense.

Itki – whose biography describes herself as “Not married. No children. Not celibate. Atheist.’ – stars alongside adult actress Nicole Sage in a fairly straightforward video, which shows the couple having sex in front of the camera twice over the course of the past year.

The video, which is approximately 13 minutes in length, opens with the artist Sage clarifying that she agrees to the scene and is “not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”

Mike Itkis, an independent candidate for Congress in New York, tries to draw attention to both his campaign and the cause of legalizing sex work by acting as if it were.

One of Itkis’ main campaign themes is to decriminalize sex work, so to promote it he took part in a porn movie that he posted on the sex site PornHub at his own expense.

Itki – whose biography describes herself as “Not married. No children. Not celibate. Atheist.’ – stars with adult actress Nicole Sage in a fairly straightforward video, showing the couple having sex in front of the camera twice over the course of the past year

The video, which is approximately 13 minutes in length, opens with the artist Sage clarifying that she agrees to the scene and is “not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”

Itki then enters the scene and clarifies that the two have been tested for STDs and established a safe word (“Stop”).

After the first scene is over, another video is shot for the couple, fully clothed, subtitled “Los Angeles, CA, October 2021” before being re-authorized and performing again.

Sage has an OnlyFans account and posts regularly on Instagram and Snapchat, describing herself as “Your naughty, online girlfriend.”

Itki told City & State that he made the video in an attempt to walk the walk, a “conversation piece” substantiating his campaign promises about sex work.

He said: ‘Just talking about it wouldn’t show my involvement in the matter. And the fact that I actually did it was a huge learning experience, and it even impacted items on my platform.”

The progressive independent’s key issues include legalizing sex work, ending the war in Ukraine (Itkis was born in Odessa before moving to New York City in 1979), and preventing men from being forced to pay child support without ‘prior agreement’.

Itki told City & State he made the video in an attempt to walk the walk, a “conversation piece” that supports his campaign promises about sex work

The progressive independent’s key issues include legalizing sex work, ending the war in Ukraine (Itkis was born in Odessa before moving to New York City in 1979), and preventing men from being forced to pay child support without ‘prior agreement’.

Sage has an OnlyFans account and posts regularly on Instagram and Snapchat, describing herself as ‘Your naughty, online girlfriend’

Itkis, a third-party liberal in New York’s 12th district and the current major on the U.S. Army reservation, is running in November to evict Jerrold Nadler after gaining entry to the polls in September.

The video, titled “Bucket List Bonanza,” marked the Cornell graduate’s first time ever performing on film.

Itkis said, “I’m very introverted. I’m kind of a geek who doesn’t like being the center of attention when I can avoid it. But I thought the issues I’m trying to tackle are so important… I wanted my issues to be talked about in some way.”

The registered Democrat is independent because he says that despite having “determined opposition” to the Republican agenda, he “has significant disagreements with the established Democrats and wanted to give voters a choice on Nov. 8.”

Despite the gruesome nature of the video, its Republican opponent doesn’t knock it.

Mike Zubluskas said, ‘You have to do what you have to do. The media ignores anyone who isn’t a democrat in town.”

Itki isn’t even the first Manhattan politician to try to grab attention with a sex tape.

Zack Weiner, 26, a screenwriter and actor, was caught on video doing BDSM

The video was posted on Twitter and in the comments section for one of Weiner’s rallies

Zack Weiner, 26, screenwriter and actor and candidate for New York City Council in 2021, has posted a video on Twitter of him enjoying a sadomasochism session.

Weiner soon tended to participate in the BDSM ritual and made no effort to dispel the idea that he wasn’t the one featured in the footage allegedly shot 18 months ago.

Nadler defeated fellow veteran MP Rep. Carolyn Maloney in one of the most significant elections the Empire State Democrats have seen in years.

Both left-wing legislators are in their 70s, joined Congress in 1993, and both have valuable committee chairmanships—Nadler heads the House Judiciary Committee while Maloney chairs the House Oversight panel.

Also in the race was 38-year-old progressive lawyer Suraj Patel, whose call for a new generation of leadership saw Maloney nearly dethroned in the old confines of New York’s 12th district in 2020.

Patel again came in about a few thousand votes from Maloney – though their combined total win would still be slightly less than the votes for Nadler.

On New York’s new congressional map, one seat in the House of Representatives was thrown out based on the last census. One of the upheavals it has caused for the Blue Stronghold is the pitting of Nadler and Maloney against each other.