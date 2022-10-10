NWSL players call for owner Arnim Whisler to sell Chicago franchise

Chicago Red Stars players have sued owner Arnim Whisler to sell his stake in the team after a disturbing report of misconduct in the National Women’s Soccer League.

The players made a joint statement Monday, a move that comes after the Red Stars board voted last week to remove Whisler as chairman and ban him from participating in team operations.

“We are united with the Board of Directors in their decision to remove Whisler completely from the organization and look forward to finding a new majority shareholder who can help us realize the full potential that we as players have always known existed for this club” according to the players statement.

The NWSL also announced Monday that it is terminating the contracts of Orlando Pride coach Amanda Cromwell and assistant Sam Greene after a league investigation into verbal abuse, favoritism and retaliation within the club. Cromwell and Greene had been on administrative leave since June.

Last week, former acting US Attorney General Sally Q. Yates released the report on allegations of abuse in the NWSL. Yates and the law firm King & Spaulding were engaged by US Soccer to investigate these claims.

The study found that emotional abuse and sexual misconduct are systemic in the competition.

“In more than 200 interviews, we heard report after report of relentless, humiliating diatribes; manipulation that was about power, not about improving performance; and retaliation against those who tried to come forward,” Yates wrote in her report. “Even more disturbing were the stories of sexual misconduct. Players described a pattern of sexually charged comments, unwelcome sexual advances and touches, and forced intercourse.”

The Yates report focused primarily on three teams — the Red Stars, the Portland Thorns and Racing Louisville — and how they handled reports of inappropriate behavior.

Chicago head coach Rory Dames resigned after the 2021 season when the Washington Post published allegations of verbal and emotional abuse.

Dames was one of five NWSL coaches who were fired or resigned last season over allegations of misconduct.

North Carolina coach Paul Riley, who also coached the Thorns, was charged with sexual coercion and harassment by two former players in September 2021. Riley was fired and NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned in the aftermath.

Riley coached the Thorns in 2014 and 2015. After the team investigated complaints about his conduct, Riley’s contract was not renewed and the Thorns reported the allegations to the NWSL front office. But Portland did not publicly disclose the reasons for their decision, and Riley went on to coach elsewhere in the league. Riley denies the allegations.

Portland fired two top executives in response to the Yates report. Owner Merritt Paulson also said he would no longer take an active role in the team’s day-to-day operations.

Alaska Airlines, sponsor of Major League Soccer’s Thorns and Portland Timbers, announced that it was transferring sponsorship funds for the quarter to the NWSL Players Association’s “Support the Players Emergency Trust” fund and to Portland-based youth sports. community.

Thorns forward Sophia Smith, who trains with the US national team for a game Tuesday in Spain, said she hoped fans would come to the club’s playoff game on October 23. Her plea comes because some supporters have said they will not attend any matches .

“I think that fans who don’t show up ultimately affect the players more than anyone. When we talk to some of my teammates, we still want people to show up and support us,” Smith said. “Because in the end, despite all this, we still have to be on the field and perform and play football. I think our biggest thing would be that we want to do that in front of our fans, because that’s one of the positives that we left behind in Portland and something that we always look forward to.”

The NWSL and the players’ association are currently conducting their own investigation into misconduct in the competition.