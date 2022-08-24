Nvidia says it built too many GPUs – expect sales while working on something ‘new’

PC sales fell abruptly this quarter, so Nvidia, like Intel, is suddenly under fire. What are you going to do about the billions of dollars of growth that have just gone up in smoke, investors often wonder! But while that’s an annoying situation for Nvidia during today’s second quarter resultsit’s an intriguing one for gamers like you and me – because Nvidia tried to placate those investors by revealing that there may be exciting things to come.

First: discounts! Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang confirmed what we had suspected for months: Nvidia actually built too many gaming GPUs and is now forced to sell them for less money. “We were left with excess inventory,” Huang says. “Our strategy is to resell well below current market resale levels to give the channel a chance to correct.”

“We have implemented programs with our partners to position the product in the channel in preparation for our next generation,” he also said during the call.

Here’s what that sounds like to me: In order to sell as many RTX 3000 graphics cards and chips as possible before the RTX 4000 series starts arriving this fall, it’s slashing prices — for distributors anyway.

not that necessarily mean you immediately see a price that is too good to be true on a graphics card or gaming laptop, because the final price is up to partners and retailers – but those parties have their own incentives to clear shelves, even if they disguise them as sales rather than general price reductions. Anyway, the trend we see is absolute downwith some cards re-emerging at MSRP after dominated 2-3x their price on eBay for years.

Nvidia is also trying to hint that current-generation Ampere GPUs will live alongside the next generation — Huang says current-gen GPUs will be placed “on top of” the “exciting next-generation” chips. He also hinted that there may be a place for additional GPUs in cloud data centers: “We hear quite widely that the supply of GPUs is scarce in the cloud.” So Nvidia may have other options than simply clearing the inventory of its GPUs by pricing them low.

Second, CFO Collette Kress intriguingly suggested that Nvidia may have something completely different up its sleeve to boost its gaming revenues. Nvidia has “a new market segment that we plan to reach with our gaming technology,” she said during the call.

Your guess is as good as mine. I immediately think of how AMD uniquely appears to be powering a new generation of high-performance portable gaming PCs years after Nvidia largely abandoned that idea (although it did become the Nintendo Switch). But that may be because the last post I wrote for The edge was about one of those portable consoles. It might as well be a game-focused take on the metaverse, as far as I know.

Nvidia repeatedly insisted on today’s Q2 2022 earnings call that gaming demand hasn’t really fallen off a cliff despite the sudden drop in revenue, pointing out that GeForce’s resale is still up 70. percent has risen since pre-pandemic.