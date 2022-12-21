Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti GPU leaked photos give us hope for our energy bills

By Jacky
Nvidia’s RTX 4070 Ti is really close at hand, the rumor mill would have us believe, with new photographic evidence of this graphics card’s power connector arrangement showing it won’t be a power hog.

video cardz (opens in new tab) leaked photos of Gigabyte’s RTX 4070 Ti Aero OC showing the card from different angles – it’s white in color, with a triple fan cooler – and we also get a glimpse of the power adapter. In the case of the 4070 Ti, Nvidia opted for a dual 8-pin to 16-pin adapter (more on that later).

