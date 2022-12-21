Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti GPU leaked photos give us hope for our energy bills

Nvidia’s RTX 4070 Ti is really close at hand, the rumor mill would have us believe, with new photographic evidence of this graphics card’s power connector arrangement showing it won’t be a power hog.

video cardz (opens in new tab) leaked photos of Gigabyte’s RTX 4070 Ti Aero OC showing the card from different angles – it’s white in color, with a triple fan cooler – and we also get a glimpse of the power adapter. In the case of the 4070 Ti, Nvidia opted for a dual 8-pin to 16-pin adapter (more on that later).

Of course, all of this assumes that these images are not faked, but that they look real enough.

According to previous rumors, the RTX 4070 Ti is expected to have 7,680 CUDA cores, with 12 GB of GDDR6X VRAM (and we can see the memory configuration on the box in the photos here).

VideoCardz thinks the 4070 Ti is a certificate that will launch on January 3 at Nvidia’s “special address” at CES 2023, and that the graphics card should go on sale very shortly after – indeed, January 5 is rumored to be the card on the market.

Analysis: strength and prices

With the weight of rumors now, and the emergence of photos of an actual third-party model of the RTX 4070 Ti, that CES launch seems more or less a certainty (or at least as certain as anything the rumor mill gets) .

Whether it will go on sale right after that seems a little more in doubt, but again, it makes sense that it would, given that this GPU is essentially a (barely) custom RTX 4080 12GB. (The card that was prepped and then ‘unlaunched’ by Nvidia, as you’ll no doubt recall, meaning everything was pretty much ready to go with this release).

As for the power adapter (necessary for ATX 2.0 power supplies, which is what most PCs have) with a 2 x 8-pin configuration, that naturally reflects the 4070 Ti’s lower power consumption – it’s rumored to be pegged at 285W – then the RTX 4080, which is 3 x 8 pin, and the RTX 4090, which is 4 x 8 pin.

Fortunately, we haven’t seen any instances of melting adapters with the RTX 4080. Those incidents have only been seen with the RTX 4090, but only on very rare occasions, as Nvidia has made clear (probably due to the connector not seating properly). its harbour).

The only thing left to know about the 4070 Ti is the price tag, which will of course be a crucial element. Given that AMD’s new RX 7900 XTX has made the RTX 4080 look even more expensive than it already seemed, we expect Nvidia to put the RTX 4070 Ti at a more reasonable level and lower the price of the 4080 to better compete with the flagship RDNA 3.

At least that’s the move that makes sense to us, especially when you consider Nvidia has to justify why the 4070 Ti will (presumably) be cheaper than the dumped 4080 12GB, and a price drop of the 4080 16GB seems the obvious way to do that. . Still, what makes sense and what happens are often two different things in the GPU world…