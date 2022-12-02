Saturday, December 3, 2022
Nvidia patches a whole host of GPU driver security bugs
Tech

Nvidia patches a whole host of GPU driver security bugs

by Jacky
Nvidia has patched a host of bugs affecting the GPU Display Driver, fixing issues that may have resulted in “code execution, denial of service, privilege escalation, information disclosure, or data tampering”.

The security bulletin addressed a total of 29 vulnerabilities, ranging in severity, that could allow hardware such as flagship GeForce and RTX graphics cards and the NVIDIA Studio platform to be used as vulnerable endpoints by cybercriminals.

