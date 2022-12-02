Nvidia patches a whole host of GPU driver security bugs

Nvidia has patched a host of bugs affecting the GPU Display Driver, fixing issues that may have resulted in “code execution, denial of service, privilege escalation, information disclosure, or data tampering”.

The security bulletin addressed a total of 29 vulnerabilities, ranging in severity, that could allow hardware such as flagship GeForce and RTX graphics cards and the NVIDIA Studio platform to be used as vulnerable endpoints by cybercriminals.

The latest update comes as Nvidia continues to show clear dominance within the GPU world; Nvidia had a very significant 88% share of the GPU market in the third quarter, compared to just 8% for AMD and 4% for Intel according to Jon Peddie Research (JPR).

What were the biggest risks?

The largest identified issue was named CVE‑2022‑34669 and received a rating of 8.8. This contained a vulnerability in the user mode layer, where a non-privileged regular user could access or modify system files or other files critical to the application.

In second place was CVE‑2022‑34671 with a score of 8.5, another example of a user mode layer vulnerability where an ordinary user without privileges can cause an out-of-bounds write.

To avoid these kinds of security issues and protect your system, NVIDIA suggests downloading and installing software updates through the official Download NVIDIA driver page.

Or, for the vGPU software and NVIDIA Cloud Gaming updates, you can go to the NVIDIA Licensing Portal.

Through The register