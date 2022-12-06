Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Nvidia may be mulling an RTX 4080 price cut, but not because of AMD, it swears

by Jacky
The next-generation graphics card battle between Nvidia and AMD looks set to heat up ahead of the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX launch in a week, as Nvidia will reportedly lower the price of its RTX 4080 in mid-December to be able to compete with Team Red’s latest flagship.

The price cut rumor comes courtesy of Twitter leaker Harukaze5719 (opens in new tab)who says the price of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 will be “adjusted” in mid-December and that Nvidia is not doing so in response to the forthcoming AMD release, but rather in response to “its own considerations”, particularly its price-performance ratio and to help improve sales.

