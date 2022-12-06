Nvidia may be mulling an RTX 4080 price cut, but not because of AMD, it swears

The next-generation graphics card battle between Nvidia and AMD looks set to heat up ahead of the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX launch in a week, as Nvidia will reportedly lower the price of its RTX 4080 in mid-December to be able to compete with Team Red’s latest flagship.

The price cut rumor comes courtesy of Twitter leaker Harukaze5719 (opens in new tab)who says the price of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 will be “adjusted” in mid-December and that Nvidia is not doing so in response to the forthcoming AMD release, but rather in response to “its own considerations”, particularly its price-performance ratio and to help improve sales.

The latter is certainly possible, as it has been reported that scalpers have struggled to sell their ill-gotten graphics cards, as they have been able to do in the past. But there’s no denying that AMD’s next-gen GPU is right around the corner and it’s priced significantly lower than Nvidia’s RTX 4080, and the rumored RTX 4080 price drop is reportedly remarkably timed to say the least. So what’s going on here?

Nvidia got the pricing of the RTX 4080 horribly, horribly wrong, giving AMD a huge gap

Even with a price drop, Nvidia really screwed up the launch of the RTX 4080. Not only did it create confusion by initially announcing two RTX 4080 cards, one with 16GB of VRAM and one with 12GB, but then “didn’t launch” the 12GB version, which is also the cheaper of the two. maps was, leaving both next generation maps to the north. of $1,200 (when you factor in tax and/or shipping).

Now the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX is also playing that manufacturer’s game by claiming, “Our flagship card sells for less than $1,000!” by charging exactly one penny less and announcing a $999.99 win but it also has the RX 7900 XT which is $900 which means at least a of its launch cards will retail for less than a thousand dollars, and if the performance of these two cards is anything close to what the RTX 4080 has to offer, that price advantage will make a huge difference for AMD in this kind of economic environment .

It seems like Nvidia has forgotten or doesn’t care that no one has the money to step into a super high-end graphics card right now, even if it’s the best graphics card in the world. Like the World Cup, AMD can take a big step ahead of Nvidia’s market position by simply fighting Team Green to a draw at this point, or even cutting Nvidia’s lead to a smaller margin, while ultimately falling behind the best of Nvidia.

For a lot of PC gamers here, it really comes down to whether something is good enough to upgrade, and since everyone’s been missing out on Nvidia Ampere, there’s almost no universe where AMD isn’t going to make a super compelling game. reason for Nvidia GTX 1650 owners to make the jump to Team Red.

Sales of the Nvidia RTX 4080 have been slow, which tells you everything you need to know

Even by Nvidia’s reasoning, if this report is to be believed, it should lower the price of the RTX 4080 to “boost sales”. We tracked the Nvidia RTX 4090 stock and RTX 4080 stock and we saw that the Nvidia RTX 4090 sold out very, very quickly.

Meanwhile on the RTX 4080’s first day of sale, stock was still available in the UK after 24 hours and the RTX 4080 took several hours to sell out in the US, and that could well have been caused by those poor unlucky scalpers who can don’t sell their GPUs now, even at MSRP.

It’s something we found out right away in our review of the RTX 4080: the suggested retail price made any reason to buy the card obsolete. If you drop that much money, just buy an RTX 4090. Why settle for second place at $1,200?

The slow sales of the RTX 4080 seem to confirm this, as it really seems like everyone is waiting to see how well the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT do before making a decision. Whatever happens, AMD has at least done what no one else seemed to be able to do, which is to get Nvidia to price its graphics cards more reasonably.