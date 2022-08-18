Nvidia GeForce Now in Chrome gets support for 1440p and 120fps

Nvidia is upgrading its GeForce Now game streaming service to support 1440p resolution at 120 fps in a Chrome or Edge browser. GeForce Now members at the RTX 3080 level of the service can access the new browser gameplay options today by selecting 1440p on the GeForce Now web version.

Nvidia originally launched its RTX 3080 GeForce Now plan last year, with streams up to 1440p resolution at 120 fps on PCs and Macs or 4K HDR at 60 fps on Nvidia’s Shield TV. Previously, you had to download the dedicated Mac or Windows apps to access 1440p resolution and 120fps support, as the web version was limited to 1080p at 60fps.

The RTX 3080 layer is still one of the best game streaming services available thanks to a big improvement in latency, ray tracing support and the 120fps option. Extending these latency, performance and resolution improvements to Chrome and Edge makes GeForce Now even more accessible, especially on older devices, Chromebooks, and even Xbox consoles that access the service through the Edge browser.

Nvidia’s best RTX 3080 tier is available for $19.99 a month or a cheaper six-month membership for $99.99 (that’s about $16.66 a month). Nvidia launches this updated web version along with six additions to GeForce Now this week. Thymesia, Century: Age of Ashes, clanfolk, Coromon, Hypercharge: without boxand Phoenix point are now all part of the more than 1,300 titles available on GeForce Now.