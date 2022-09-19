Nutritionist shares Queen Elizabeth II’s favourite scrambled egg recipe

<!–

An Australian nutritionist has shared Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite scrambled egg recipe, as well as the two ‘unusual’ ingredients the royal chef added for flavor – nutmeg and lemon zest.

Lee Holmes, a holistic chef and the founder of Supercharged Food, is currently in the UK spending time with mourners following Her Majesty’s shock death on September 8, aged 96.

She has shared a copy of the Queen’s favorite egg recipe, hand-delivered to her by a close friend and former royal chef.

‘A few years ago one of my lovely friends was lucky enough to be a chef for the Queen and she shared with me a recipe for her favorite scrambled eggs,’ she wrote on her website.

Lee Holmes, a holistic chef and the founder of Supercharged Food, is currently in the UK spending time with mourners following Her Majesty’s shock death on September 8 at the age of 96

QUEEN ELIZABETH’S SPECIAL RECIPE FOR Scrambled Eggs Queen Elizabeth’s scrambled eggs Server 2 ingredients 3 organic (brown) eggs 1 tablespoon of milk Sea salt to taste 1 tablespoon butter or you can use extra virgin olive oil 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon peel Pinch ground nutmeg freshly ground black pepper to taste chopped chives and kippers for serving (optional) Method Whisk eggs and milk in a bowl until well combined. Add salt to taste. Heat butter or olive oil in a small frying pan over low-medium heat. Add the eggs and turn down the heat, moving them slowly around the pan with a spatula so they don’t stick to the bottom. Just before they start to harden, add any lemon zest, nutmeg and extra salt and stir. Serve immediately, garnished with pepper and chives, if using.

“Mrs. sometimes loved to start the day with a protein-packed breakfast, and these eggs were tailored to the way she particularly liked them.”

Ms Holmes explained that the Queen loved to eat home-cooked foods and those produced locally in her area.

‘She was also a fan of eating with the seasons. That’s my kind of lady, she definitely put the big one in Britain, she said.

Her special scrambled egg dish involves two unusual ingredients (nutmeg and lemon zest), and they work to elevate this breakfast dish.

Ms Holmes explained that the Queen loved to eat home-cooked foods and those produced locally in her area (pictured is a London Flowers memorial)

The eggs must be brown and not white as Her Majesty preferred the taste and they were always cooked low and slow to make them super creamy and not lumpy.

Sometimes they were served with her favorite kippers, usually in her private dining room at Buckingham Palace with a good cup of Earl Gray tea and a bit of milk.

‘Ever since I got this recipe a few years ago, I’ve been making these eggs on the regular and they are spectacular! I always make them when friends come to stay,’ said Mrs Holmes.

The chef and health expert has found being in Britain during the Queen’s mourning ‘surreal’.

The eggs must be brown not white as Her Majesty preferred the taste and they were always cooked low and slow to make them super creamy and not lumpy

“Last week I was able to join thousands of people who visited the Green Park Floral tribute Garden and Buckingham Palace to pay their respects to someone who was a huge inspiration,” she said.

‘It was a very emotional day, especially looking through the heartfelt tributes and cards and seeing thousands of Paddington bears lining the gates of Buckingham Palace and the surrounding gardens.

“Growing up in Britain was the beginning of my admiration for the Queen for so many reasons, including her ability to be a down-to-earth, steadfast influence in times of turmoil as well as her dedication and diligence in serving others.”

The royals will gather on Monday 19 September for the Queen’s funeral.